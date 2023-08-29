It's rare for the best game of the week to be between a pair of 0-1 teams. But such is the case for perineal 6A powers Jenks and Owasso, who sustained Week 0 losses and face each other Friday night in Owasso. Barry Lewis expects a close game this week as each school looks to avoid an 0-2 start.
Other topic that Barry and Patrick discuss:
- Barry talks about how impressed he was with Bixby linebacker Hank Puckett and his performance against Owasso. “All he does is make plays.” Puckett 19 tackles versus the Rams.
- Barry commends Rejoice Christian’s Cale Marley on his near-perfect performance last week.
- Patrick was in attendance on Friday to see Kiefer defeat NOAH at Webster. But, it was a moving post-game NOAH huddle that made the strongest impression.
- A look at Broken Arrow’s struggles.
- In Final Thoughts, Barry gives a shout-out to security staff at high school events. “They are needed now more than ever."
