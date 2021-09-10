Owasso, Havens take apart Broken Arrow in Patriot Bowl

Havens went 13-for-15 for 224 yards in the first half and finished 17-for-20 for 285. He now has 929 yards in three games and his four TD passes give him 12 for the season.

His biggest play was probably the 91-yard pass to Jaray on the Rams’ second possession, already leading 7-0 on a 25-yard pass over the middle to a wide open Carney to cap the first drive.

Stieber’s 46-yard punt pinned the Rams deep. But on second-and-12 from the Rams’ 9, Austin beat the defense again over the middle, caught Havens around the 50 and outran Marion Horn, the Tigers’ only defender with a chance to catch him.

Horn lunged and got Austin around the ankles at the 20, but couldn’t hold on and it was 14-0. Havens teamed with Carney again and it was 21-0.

“Very explosive,” Bill Blankenship said of the offense which produced a straight-up 500 yards on 54 plays from scrimmage. “We have a lot of guys who can make big plays and spread it around. We’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”

Owasso, a state semifinalist last year, improved to 3-0 and may or may not be ranked atop Class 6A Division I on Monday. There’s a spot open because No. 3 Jenks knocked off No. 1 Union 22-0 Friday night.