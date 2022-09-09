Owasso escapes Broken Arrow’s comeback on Mason Willingham’s performance

BROKEN ARROW — The ball bounced right over Anthony Hills' head.

“It went right over my head and I was very, very scared,” he said.

After Broken Arrow’s two-point conversion attempt failed — a trick play where linebacker Deitrich Moore’s pass attempt fell short of the goal line — Hills, a senior Owasso wide receiver, took to the field with 31 seconds left.

BA kicker Hunter Martens booted the ball into the turf, and it bounced high above Hills’ head and into the ground behind him.

Teammate J’Kharri Thomas scooped up the ball, and while being swarmed by Tigers players on the ground, he maintained possession.

Owasso quarterback Mason Willingham took to the field in victory formation, sealing the win for the Rams.

“Our defense has stepped up all year,” Willingham said. “So, I’m used to it.”

It was right for Willingham to end the game Friday — a 27-26 victory for Owasso (1-2) in the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl at Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium. Willingham guided the Rams offense, finishing with two passing touchdowns, 165 passing yards, a rushing touchdown and 80 rushing yards.

His favorite target was Hills, who caught four balls for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The pair connected on several important plays throughout the evening, the most important being a 41-yard grab late in the second quarter.

“He’s a dog,” Willingham said of the connection with Hills. “I’m excited for him.”

With a defender draped around his body, Hills extended his only free arm, making an impressive one-handed grab with less than 30 seconds remaining in the half.

The reception would set up Owasso at BA’s 3-yard line, with Willingham keeping the ball and rushing into the end zone with 13 seconds left before halftime to give the Rams a 14-10 lead.

“Our connection is going to get better throughout the year,” Willingham said. “But I’m happy we’re finally figuring it out.”

Owasso reinforced its lead early in the third quarter, running back Tariek Johnson scoring on a 3-yard rush. Willingham would find Thomas early in the fourth quarter, with Thomas bobbing and weaving through 13 yards of Tiger defenders to score.

Broken Arrow (0-3) clawed back into the contest late in the fourth, powered by running back Nate Jones.

Quarterback Cooper Bates scored on a 1-yard rush to cut the deficit to seven, followed by a defensive stand by the Tigers that forced Owasso to punt.

With 57 seconds left, Broken Arrow forged 46 yards down the field, scoring the on an 18-yard pass from Owen Jones to Kade Matthews.

But the Tigers opted not to tie the game at 27 with a PAT, instead attempting a trick play that Owasso’s defense thwarted.

OWASSO 27, BROKEN ARROW 26

Owasso;7;7;6;7;—;27

Broken Arrow;0;10;3;13;—;26

OWA – Hills 33 pass from Willingham (Dugan kick)

BA – Martens 27 field goal

BA – Jones 2 run (Martens kick)

OWA – Willingham 3 run (Dugan kick)

OWA – Johnson 3 run (kick failed)

BA – Martens 32 field goal

OWA – Thomas 13 pass from Willingham (Dugan kick)

BA – Bates 1 run (Martens kick)

BA – Matthews 18 pass from Jones (two-point failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – OWA 18, BA 18; Rushes-Yards – OWA 37-163, BA 34-95; Comp-Att-Int – OWA 14-18-0, BA 13-20-0. Passing Yards – OWA 168, BA 257. Fumbles-Lost OWA 1-1, BA 1-1. Penalty Yards – OWA 4-39, BA 4-31. Total Yards – OWA 331, BA 352. Punts-Avg. – OWA 5-27.2, BA 5-25.7