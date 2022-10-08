Owasso celebrates homecoming with 30-16 win over Edmond North

Owasso’s homecoming celebration didn’t stop at kickoff as the sixth-ranked Rams shook off their early season struggles to beat Edmond North 30-16.

The first quarter was all Owasso as the Rams (2-4, 1-2) drove down the field on the back of running backs Tariek Johnson and J’Kharri Thomas.

Johnson scored on a five-yard carry with 8:32 left in the first quarter, and after getting the ball back, Owasso moved downfield and went up by 10 on a field goal from Chase Everett.

The second quarter belonged to the Huskies.

Edmond North (2-5, 2-2) got on the board with kicker Colby McManus' 33-yard field goal, Ty Watts intercepted a pass from Owasso's Tyler Caviness to set Edmond North up on the 35-yard line. The Huskies then tied the game on a five-yard touchdown pass from Pryce Bender to Sedrick Frazier Jr.

Owasso's Everett nailed a 41-yard field goal as the first-half clock expired to give the Rams a 13-10 lead at the break.

The Huskies had a rough start to the second half after Bender fumbled the snap for a loss of 12 yards and Owasso forced a three and out.

Anthony Hills caught a 40-yard bomb from Caviness on a fourth down to set the Rams up on the 2-yard line.

Bender hit tight end Braden Turner to convert on 3rd & 15 on a 19-yard gain and struggled to get into the end zone, a false start backed up the kick and McManus kicked a 35-yard field goal to cut the Rams lead to seven.

The Rams offense struggled with penalties, but Caviness hit Anthony Hills on a 40-yard touchdown pass to give the Rams a 27-13 lead with 7:59 left in the fourth quarter.

Coach Blankenship praised Hills for how he has progressed this season.

“He made big plays when we had to have them,” Blankenship said. “Anthony is a big play maker and he’s gotten better and better since the Bixby game, kind of opened his eyes and he has become the weapon we’ve got to have.”

With 7:44 left in the fourth, the Huskies tried to convert on a 4th and 10, but the ball was intercepted. The Rams offense grinded out the final minutes of the clock before Everett kicked a 31-yard field goal with just under a minute left.

McManus kicked a 25-yard field goal, but it was too late as the Rams defeated the Huskies 30-16.

Hills stressed the importance of the Rams continuing to build on tonight’s success.

“It feels good, I mean we were on a losing streak for so long,” Hills said. “Our team just gets better and better. Coach B was saying, nobody has scheduled the games that we have played, like the Union game, Jenks, Bixby, Broken Arrow and that’s tough on us, but we’re just trying to come back from that and we’re just trying to get a run going and we’re going to the make the playoffs.”

OWASSO 30, EDMOND NORTH 16

Edmond North;0;10;0;6;-;16

Owasso;10;3;7;10;-;30

OWA -- Johnson 5 run (Everett kick)

OWA -- Everett 39 field goal

EN – McManus 33 field goal

EN – Frazier Jr. 5 pass from Bender (McManus kick)

OWA – Everett 41 field goal

OWA – Thomas 5 run (Caviness kick)

EN – McManus 35 field goal

OWA – Hills 40 pass from Caviness (Everett kick)

OWA – Everett 31 field goal

EN – McManus 25 field goal

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - EN 13, OWA 19; Rushes-Yards – EN 23-36, OWA 47-236; Comp-Att-Int - EN 13-31-1, OWA 13-16-1. Passing Yards – EN 191, OWA 173. Fumbles-Lost - EN 1-0, OWA 0-0. Penalty Yards – EN 6-55, OWA 11-116. Total Yards - EN 227, OWA 409. Punts-Avg. – EN 2-39.5, OWA 0-0.