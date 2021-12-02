OU commit/Broken Arrow's RJ Spears-Jennings wins national online voting for UA All-America Game

Broken Arrow's RJ Spears-Jennings has won the online vote for the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game's final roster spot.

The ESPN-televised game is scheduled Jan. 2 at Orlando, Florida.

There were three rounds that included eight players for the online fan vote. Players were matched up in a bracket-style competition, and the player that received the most votes in each matchup moved on to the next round.

Spears-Jennings, an Oklahoma commit, had 36 receptions for 626 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He also had 56 tackles and two interceptions at safety.

In the finals, Spears-Jennings received 67% of the vote as he defeated receiver Kobe Prentice of Calera, Alabama (Alabama). Spears-Jennings won in the first two rounds by even larger margins.

