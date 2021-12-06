 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU commit/Beggs' CJ Brown receives District 2A-7 MVP award
0 Comments

OSU commit/Beggs' CJ Brown receives District 2A-7 MVP award

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beggs' CJ Brown was selected Monday as the District 2A-7 football most valuable player.

Brown, an Oklahoma State commit, rushed for 2,189 yards and 29 touchdowns this season to help Beggs reach the state semifinals.

Ben Palmer, in his second season at Victory Christian, was voted by his peers as the coach of the year. Victory won the district title after being selected to finish third by coaches during a preseason poll.

2A-7 ALL-DISTRICT

Offense

MVP: Triton Chandler, Victory Christian

QB: Chandler

RB: *Solomon Byrams, Victory; Jason Mendoza, Haskell; Alex Hudson, Henryetta

WR: *Joshua Udoumoh, Victory; Fernando Gonzalez, Haskell; Kyle Richardson, Morris; JJ Shelby and Walker Holder, Metro Christian

TE:* LJ Roberson, Beggs

OL: *Charlie Mason, Beggs; JJ Perez, Henryetta; Colton Hudgins, Kiefer; Caleb Connor, Metro; Isaiah Fletcher, Beggs

Defense

Co-MVPs: Luke Freeman, Victory; Dempsey Gillman, Metro

DL: *Maliek Bogard, Beggs; JJ Perez, Henryetta; Marcus Clark, Haskell; Marvin Okotie, Victory

OLB: *Mateo Terriquez, Morris; Deshawn Clark, Haskell

MLB: *Jasper Vinson, Kiefer; *Dax Dancer, Metro; Alex Hudson, Henryetta

DB: *Kyron Grayson, Beggs; Landon Cichon, Victory; Fernando Gonzalez, Haskell; Wesley Burns, Metro

Special teams

K: Mitchell Trotter, Victory

P: Luke Freeman, Victory

KR: Jeremiah Olden, Beggs

Honorable mention

Beggs: Stevie Holsey, Wyatt Nail

Okmulgee: D'Mari Harp, Brendan McCall, Kelton Patterson

Victory: Luke Patton

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert