OSU commit/Beggs' CJ Brown receives District 2A-7 MVP award

Beggs' CJ Brown was selected Monday as the District 2A-7 football most valuable player.
Brown, an Oklahoma State commit, rushed for 2,189 yards and 29 touchdowns this season to help Beggs reach the state semifinals.
Ben Palmer, in his second season at Victory Christian, was voted by his peers as the coach of the year. Victory won the district title after being selected to finish third by coaches during a preseason poll.
2A-7 ALL-DISTRICT
Offense
MVP: Triton Chandler, Victory Christian
QB: Chandler
RB: *Solomon Byrams, Victory; Jason Mendoza, Haskell; Alex Hudson, Henryetta
WR: *Joshua Udoumoh, Victory; Fernando Gonzalez, Haskell; Kyle Richardson, Morris; JJ Shelby and Walker Holder, Metro Christian
TE:* LJ Roberson, Beggs
OL: *Charlie Mason, Beggs; JJ Perez, Henryetta; Colton Hudgins, Kiefer; Caleb Connor, Metro; Isaiah Fletcher, Beggs
Defense
Co-MVPs: Luke Freeman, Victory; Dempsey Gillman, Metro
DL: *Maliek Bogard, Beggs; JJ Perez, Henryetta; Marcus Clark, Haskell; Marvin Okotie, Victory
OLB: *Mateo Terriquez, Morris; Deshawn Clark, Haskell
MLB: *Jasper Vinson, Kiefer; *Dax Dancer, Metro; Alex Hudson, Henryetta
DB: *Kyron Grayson, Beggs; Landon Cichon, Victory; Fernando Gonzalez, Haskell; Wesley Burns, Metro
Special teams
K: Mitchell Trotter, Victory
P: Luke Freeman, Victory
KR: Jeremiah Olden, Beggs
Honorable mention
Beggs: Stevie Holsey, Wyatt Nail
Okmulgee: D'Mari Harp, Brendan McCall, Kelton Patterson
Victory: Luke Patton