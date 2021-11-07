 Skip to main content
OSSAA: Veterans receive free admission to first-round football playoff games
High school football

OSSAA: Veterans receive free admission to first-round football playoff games

Owasso vs. Norman North

The Owasso Fire Department Color Guard performs before the Rams' Oct. 1 football game against Norman North. The OSSAA is allowing military veterans free admission with one guest each to Friday first-round playoff games. 

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

As it does almost every year, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is allowing veterans free admission with one guest to first-round football playoff games this Friday.

All active, retired and reserve military and National Guard personnel are eligible. Just present a Military ID card or driver’s license showing military status at the gate.

“The OSSAA appreciates the sacrifices of all veterans and hopes (they) will take advantage of this opportunity,” reads a post on the OSSAA website. “Thank you for your service.”

