OSSAA: Veterans receive free admission to first-round football playoff games

As it does almost every year, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is allowing veterans free admission with one guest to first-round football playoff games this Friday.
All active, retired and reserve military and National Guard personnel are eligible. Just present a Military ID card or driver’s license showing military status at the gate.
“The OSSAA appreciates the sacrifices of all veterans and hopes (they) will take advantage of this opportunity,” reads a post on the OSSAA website. “Thank you for your service.”
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
