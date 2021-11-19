 Skip to main content
OSSAA sets sites, times for 5A, 4A, 3A, Class C football semifinals
Stigler at Lincoln Christian (copy)

Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown is on the move as Stigler's Morgan Jones attempts to make the tackle in the teams' game in Lincoln's Dennis Byrd Stadium on Nov. 5. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Here are pairings with updated times and sites for the state football semifinals in classifications 5A, 4A, 3A and C.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced times and sites Saturday. All games are at  7 p.m. Friday.

Class 5A Semifinals

No. 2 McAlester (12-0) at No. 2 Lawton MacArthur (11-1) at Noble

No. 1 Collinsville (12-0) vs. No. 3 Carl Albert (10-2) at Western Heights

Class 4A Semifinals

No. 2 Clinton (11-1) vs. No. 7 Elk City (10-2) at Southwestern Oklahoma State

No. 1 Tuttle (12-0) vs. No. 3 Poteau (11-1) at Jenks

Class 3A Semifinals

No. 2 Heritage Hall (12-0) vs. No. 1 Lincoln Christian (12-0) at Oklahoma Baptist University

No. 3 Verdigris (11-1) vs. No. 4 Holland Hall (11-1) at Owasso

Class C Semifinals

No. 2 Timberlake (12-0) vs. No. 3 Tyrone (10-1) at Woodward.

No. 1 Mountain View-Gotebo (12-0) vs. No. 5 Waynoka (10-2) at Bethany

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

