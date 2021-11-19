OSSAA sets sites, times for 5A, 4A, 3A, Class C football semifinals

Here are pairings with updated times and sites for the state football semifinals in classifications 5A, 4A, 3A and C.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced times and sites Saturday. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday.
Class 5A Semifinals
No. 2 McAlester (12-0) at No. 2 Lawton MacArthur (11-1) at Noble
No. 1 Collinsville (12-0) vs. No. 3 Carl Albert (10-2) at Western Heights
Class 4A Semifinals
No. 2 Clinton (11-1) vs. No. 7 Elk City (10-2) at Southwestern Oklahoma State
No. 1 Tuttle (12-0) vs. No. 3 Poteau (11-1) at Jenks
Class 3A Semifinals
No. 2 Heritage Hall (12-0) vs. No. 1 Lincoln Christian (12-0) at Oklahoma Baptist University
No. 3 Verdigris (11-1) vs. No. 4 Holland Hall (11-1) at Owasso
Class C Semifinals
No. 2 Timberlake (12-0) vs. No. 3 Tyrone (10-1) at Woodward.
No. 1 Mountain View-Gotebo (12-0) vs. No. 5 Waynoka (10-2) at Bethany
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
