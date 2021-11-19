OSSAA sets sites, times for 5A, 4A, 3A, Class C football semifinals

Here are pairings with updated times and sites for the state football semifinals in classifications 5A, 4A, 3A and C.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced times and sites Saturday. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday.

Class 5A Semifinals

No. 2 McAlester (12-0) at No. 2 Lawton MacArthur (11-1) at Noble

No. 1 Collinsville (12-0) vs. No. 3 Carl Albert (10-2) at Western Heights

Class 4A Semifinals

No. 2 Clinton (11-1) vs. No. 7 Elk City (10-2) at Southwestern Oklahoma State

No. 1 Tuttle (12-0) vs. No. 3 Poteau (11-1) at Jenks

Class 3A Semifinals

No. 2 Heritage Hall (12-0) vs. No. 1 Lincoln Christian (12-0) at Oklahoma Baptist University

No. 3 Verdigris (11-1) vs. No. 4 Holland Hall (11-1) at Owasso

Class C Semifinals

No. 2 Timberlake (12-0) vs. No. 3 Tyrone (10-1) at Woodward.

No. 1 Mountain View-Gotebo (12-0) vs. No. 5 Waynoka (10-2) at Bethany

