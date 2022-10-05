OSSAA sets football championship dates, times

The Tulsa World's Barry Lewis and Fox 23's Nathan Thompson preview the top games of the week. #okpreps
Dates and times were announced Wednesday for all of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's 11-man state football championship football games at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.
The Class 6AI final will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The 6AII title game will be earlier that day at 1 p.m.
Championship weekend starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, with the 3A final.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the 5A final is set at 1 p.m. and the 4A title game at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, the 2A game is slated for 1 p.m. and the Class A final is at 7 p.m.
This will be the fourth consecutive year that the state finals will be held at UCO.
Week 6 Oklahoma high school football team rankings
Class 6AI team rankings after Week 5
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Bixby (1) 5-0
2. Union (2) 5-0
3. Jenks (3) 4-1
4. Mustang (4) 4-1
5. Norman North (10) 3-2
6. Owasso (5) 1-4
7. Enid (—) 3-2
8. Broken Arrow (6) 1-4
9. Westmoore (7) 2-3
10. Moore (8) 3-2
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Class 6AII team rankings after Week 5
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Stillwater (1) 5-0
2. Deer Creek (2) 5-0
3. Choctaw (3) 4-1
4. Muskogee (6) 5-0
5. B.T. Washington (4) 2-3
6. Sand Springs (7) 3-2
7. Lawton (5) 4-1
8. Tahlequah (8) 2-3
9. Bartlesville (—) 2-3
10. Ponca City (—) 1-4
Photo by CORY YOUNG/For the Tulsa World
Class 5A team rankings after Week 5
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. McAlester (1) 5-0
2. OKC McGuinness (2) 5-0
3. Coweta (3) 5-0
4. Del City (4) 4-1
5. Collinsville (5) 5-0
6. Guthrie (6) 5-0
7. MWC Carl Albert (8) 3-2
8. Grove (9) 5-0
9. Lawton MacArthur (10) 4-1
10. Sapulpa (7) 3-2
Tulsa World file photo
Class 4A team rankings after Week 5
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Cushing (1) 5-0
2. Tuttle (2) 4-1
3. Wagoner (4) 3-2
4. Poteau (5) 4-1
5. Elk City (6) 4-1
6. Clinton (3) 3-2
7. Bethany (7) 4-1
8. Broken Bow (8) 4-1
9. Hilldale (10) 4-1
10. Blanchard (—) 3-2
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Class 3A team rankings after Week 5
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Verdigris (1) 5-0
2. Lincoln Christian (2) 4-1
3. Metro Christian (3) 5-0
4. OKC Heritage Hall (4) 4-1
5. Cascia Hall (5) 4-1
6. Stigler (6) 6-0
7. Plainview (7) 4-1
8. Lone Grove (10) 4-1
9. Sulphur (—) 3-1
10. Central (9) 3-2
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Class 2A team rankings after Week 5
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Washington (1) 5-0
2. Rejoice Christian (2) 5-0
3. OKC Millwood (3) 4-1
4. Vian (4) 3-2
5. Eufaula (5) 4-1
6. Cl. Sequoyah (6) 4-1
7. Beggs (7) 3-2
8. Vinita (8) 5-0
9. Prague (9) 5-0
10. Kiefer (—) 5-0
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Class A, B and C team rankings after Week 5
Pos. School (Previous) W-L Class A 1. Ringling (1) 5-0
2. Gore (2) 5-0
3. Fairview (3) 5-0
4. Tonkawa (4) 5-0
5. Colcord (5) 5-0
6. Hominy (6) 5-0
7. Crescent (7) 5-0
8. Minco (8) 6-0
9. Walters (10) 5-0
10. Stratford (—) 5-0
Class B 1. Shattuck (1) 4-0
2. Okla. Bible (2) 5-0
3. Seiling (3) 4-1
4. Laverne (4) 4-1
5. Regent Prep (5) 4-0
6. Dewar (6) 4-0
7. Hollis (7) 4-0
8. Turpin (8) 5-0
9. Covington-Douglas (9) 4-1
10. Webbers Falls (10) 4-1
Class C 1. Timberlake (1) 5-0
2. Tipton (2) 5-0
3. Waynoka (3) 5-0
4. Maud (4) 5-0
5. Mt. View-Gotebo (5) 3-2
6. Maysville (7) 4-1
7. Wesleyan Christian (8) 4-1
8. Watts (9) 4-1
9. Wilson (10) 4-0
10. Ryan (6) 3-2
Tulsa World file photo
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!