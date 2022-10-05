 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

OSSAA sets football championship dates, times

  • Updated
  • 0
Deer Creek vs Bixby (copy)

Bixby fans cheer before last year's state football championship game against Edmond Deer Creek. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

The Tulsa World's Barry Lewis and Fox 23's Nathan Thompson preview the top games of the week. #okpreps

Dates and times were announced Wednesday for all of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's 11-man state football championship football games at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

The Class 6AI final will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The 6AII title game will be earlier that day at 1 p.m.

Championship weekend starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, with the 3A final.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the 5A final is set at 1 p.m. and the 4A title game at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the 2A game is slated for 1 p.m. and the Class A final is at 7 p.m.

This will be the fourth consecutive year that the state finals will be held at UCO.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Week 6: Tulsa World's Barry Lewis and Fox 23's Nathan Thompson talk high school football

