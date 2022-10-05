OSSAA sets football championship dates, times

Dates and times were announced Wednesday for all of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's 11-man state football championship football games at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

The Class 6AI final will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The 6AII title game will be earlier that day at 1 p.m.

Championship weekend starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, with the 3A final.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the 5A final is set at 1 p.m. and the 4A title game at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the 2A game is slated for 1 p.m. and the Class A final is at 7 p.m.

This will be the fourth consecutive year that the state finals will be held at UCO.