OSSAA expands football playoffs, adds state titles

High school football playoffs in Classes 6AI and 6AII are going to be expanded.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association approved a proposal from the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association and the Oklahoma Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association to add four teams to the playoffs in each of those classifications.

As a result, each of the two districts in 6AI and 6AII will have six of the eight teams qualify for the playoffs instead of the four that has been the standard for many seasons in all classes, except the COVID-altered 2020 when all teams were invited to the postseason.

Last year, Moore didn’t qualify in 6AI-2 despite going 7-3 overall and 4-3 in district. Under these changes, Moore and Edmond North (3-7, 2-5) would have reached the postseason. In 6AI-I, the additional teams would have been Norman (4-6, 3-4) and Enid (3-7, 1-6). In 6AII-1, the extra teams would have been Midwest City (5-5, 3-4) and Lawton (4-6, 3-4). In 6AII-2, Ponca City (4-6, 3-4) and Muskogee (2-8, 2-5) would have qualified. Ponca City has finished fifth in its district the past three years.

Ponca City head coach Scott Harmon and Muskogee head coach Travis Hill, who each have won state titles, have mixed feelings about the changes and have higher goals than finishing fifth in their district.

"If the rest of the guys want it, I'm all for it," Harmon said. "It will give more kids the experience of playing in the playoffs."

Hill said, "It would have been nice for us last year. But honestly, I really don't like it, I'm old school. I would like it to just be the top four. When more than half the teams make the playoffs, it kind of waters it down. But it is what it is, and if we finish fifth or sixth next year, then we'll be very happy to be in the playoffs."

The top two teams in each district will receive a bye and advance directly to the quarterfinals.

"It can be big to get that week off if you've got injuries," said Hill, who was Broken Arrow's defensive coordinator when it won the 6AI state title in 2018 and was the head coach for East Central's 5A state champions in 2005.

These changes will result in the 6AI and 6AII playoffs returning to four weeks instead of three. Another result of the changes is that the semifinals will be moved to Thanksgiving week instead of being held a week earlier and the extra week before the championship game is eliminated.

All of those changes are effective starting with the upcoming 2022 season.

However, in changes that won't start until 2024, there will be three more state champions added, raising the total to 12. Classes 2A, A and B will be split, just as 6A was split in 2014.

"I kind of like that," said Harmon, who won Class A titles at Pawnee in 2004 and Hominy in 2016. "It opens it up for a lot of small school kids. I remember at Hominy when we had six playoff (caliber) teams in our district. And there can be a big difference in size between the top and bottom in 2A and A."

In another move at Wednesday’s OSSAA board meeting, Oklahoma City’s Casady School was approved as a member. Casady, a longtime member of the Southwest Preparatory Conference, will be a football independent in 2022 and ’23, and will compete in the OSSAA in most sports starting with the 2023-24 school year. Casady is looking to remain in the SPC in field hockey and boys volleyball – the OSSAA doesn’t conduct championships in those sports.

