OSSAA announces times for 11-man football finals
  Updated
2. 6AII final: No. 1 Bixby vs. No. 4 Choctaw (copy)

Bixby fans hope they will be waving flags again on Dec. 2 when the Class 6A Division II football final is played in the University of Central Oklahoma's newly renovated Chad Richison Stadium.

 Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

This week's playoff football schedule

OSSAA chooses OU over ORU as 6A-5A basketball state tournament site for next three years

Video courtesy of FOX23

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bixby fans planning to watch their No. 1-ranked football team play in the Class 6A Division II state football final need to mark their calendars for Dec. 2.

That is the date that the championship game will be played — at 7 p.m. on a Thursday night — at the University of Central Oklahoma’s newly renovated and rechristened Chad Richison Stadium.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has announced the times for all seven 11-man championship games to be played at UCO over the first two weekends in December.

The Division II final kicks off a Dec. 2-4 weekend of five title games. The 6A Division I final will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. In between, the 3A and 4A finals will be played at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. The 5A final will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

The Class A and 2A finals will be played on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

Bixby, seeking a seventh Division II state title in eight years, is riding a 46-game winning streak. If they reach the championship game, the Spartans would be shooting for a state-record 49th consecutive win.

The Spartans open postseason play at 7 p.m. Friday, hosting Putnam North in a quarterfinal contest at Lee Snider Field.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

