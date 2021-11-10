OSSAA announces times for 11-man football finals

Bixby fans hope they will be waving flags again on Dec. 2 when the Class 6A Division II football final is played in the University of Central Oklahoma's newly renovated Chad Richison Stadium.
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bixby fans planning to watch their No. 1-ranked football team play in the Class 6A Division II state football final need to mark their calendars for Dec. 2.
That is the date that the championship game will be played — at 7 p.m. on a Thursday night — at the University of Central Oklahoma’s newly renovated and rechristened Chad Richison Stadium.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has announced the times for all seven 11-man championship games to be played at UCO over the first two weekends in December.
The Division II final kicks off a Dec. 2-4 weekend of five title games. The 6A Division I final will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. In between, the 3A and 4A finals will be played at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. The 5A final will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Class A and 2A finals will be played on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.
Bixby, seeking a seventh Division II state title in eight years, is riding a 46-game winning streak. If they reach the championship game, the Spartans would be shooting for a state-record 49th consecutive win.
The Spartans open postseason play at 7 p.m. Friday, hosting Putnam North in a quarterfinal contest at Lee Snider Field.
Photos: Skiatook at Wagoner
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner’s Jack Southern (left) tries to get around Skiatook’s Triston Cornelius during the game.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Gavin Anderson (left) is tackled by Wagoner's Boston Wybrant during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Logan Bloxom (left) kicks a 43 yard field goal during the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Kaedence Mccaslin (left) tries to get loose from Skiatook's Isaac Long during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Ethan Porter (center) is tacked by Wagoner defenders during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Logan Sterling (left) and Gage Rodriguez break up a pass intended for Skiatook's Ethan Porterduring (center) the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Gage Rodriguez (right) puts out his arm to fend off Skiatook's Dante Harney during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Jace White runs the ball during the game against Wagoner at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Jack Southern (left) tries to get around Skiatook's Gavin Anderson during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner head coach Dale Condict during the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Jack Southern runs the ball during the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Max Petrunak (left) tries to tackle Wagoner's Braylan Roberson during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Senior night at Wagoner before the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner takes the field to play Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Senior night at Wagoner before the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Gage Rodriguez (left) throws a pass as Skiatook's Triston Cornelius rushes in during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Jace White runs the ball during the game against Wagoner at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Senior night at Wagoner before the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Jack Southern (left) is tackled by Skiatook's Tyler Wilkerson during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Braylan Roberson (right) gets past Skiatook's Ethan Porter for the touchdown during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Bryce Steele (right) is tackled by Skiatook's Ethan Porter during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Senior night at Wagoner before the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Senior night at Wagoner before the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Senior night at Wagoner before the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Senior night at Wagoner before the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner cheerleaders cheer during a kickoff during the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Gavin Anderson tries to shake off a Wagoner defender during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Alex Shieldnight runs after a catch during the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Senior night at Wagoner before the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Jack Southern fields a punt during the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Jace White (left) runs the ball as Wagoner's Caiden Dick closes in during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Senior night at Wagoner before the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Logan Sterling (left) runs the ball as Skiatook's Colton Sutton chases him during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner takes the field to play Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Logan Sterling runs after a catch and goes on to score a touchdown during the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Gage Rodriguez looks for an open receiver during the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Senior night at Wagoner before the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Jack Southern fields a punt and goes on to score a touchdown during the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Bryce Steele runs the ball during the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Gavin Anderson (center| makes a reception as Wagoner's Zac Daley (right) and Eli Stevens defend during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Kaedence Mccaslin runs the ball during the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner head coach Dale Condict during the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Braylan Roberson (right) gets past Skiatook's Ethan Porter for the touchdown during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Wagoner's Logan Sterling (left) and Gage Rodriguez break up a pass intended for Skiatook's Ethan Porterduring (center) the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Skiatook's Silvio Falance (left) tackles Wagoner's Logan Sterling during the game at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Senior night at Wagoner before the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Skiatook vs Wagoner
Senior night at Wagoner before the game against Skiatook at Odom Field in Wagoner, OK on 11/5/21.
BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
