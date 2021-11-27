OSSAA announces sites for Class 2A, A, B semifinals; Class C final

Here are sites and times for the next rounds of the Class 2A, A, B and C football playoffs, announced Saturday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday:
Class 2A Semifinals
No. 1 Washington (13-0) vs. No. 5 Beggs (11-2), Langston University
No. 2 Marlow (13-0) vs. No. 7 Eufaula (12-1), Putnam City High School
Class A Semifinals
No. 1 Ringling (13-0) vs. Morrison (10-3), Western Heights High School
No. 2 Cashion (11-1) vs. No. 5 Pawhuska (11-2), Ponca City High School
Class B Semifinals
No. 1 Laverne (11-0) vs. No. 8 Shattuck (10-2), Woodward High School
No. 2 Dewar (13-0) vs. No. 7 Balko-Forgan (12-1), Enid High School
Class C Championship
No. 1 Mountain View-Gotebo (13-0) vs. No. 2 Timberlake (13-0), Southwestern Oklahoma State
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
