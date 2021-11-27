 Skip to main content
OSSAA announces sites for Class 2A, A, B semifinals; Class C final
Victory Christian vs Beggs (copy)

Beggs' CJ Brown runs the ball in a game against Victory Christian on Nov. 6. On Friday, Beggs rolled past Crossings Christian and into the Class 2A state semifinals. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Here are sites and times for the next rounds of the Class 2A, A, B and C football playoffs, announced Saturday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday:

Class 2A Semifinals

No. 1 Washington (13-0) vs. No. 5 Beggs (11-2), Langston University

No. 2 Marlow (13-0) vs. No. 7 Eufaula (12-1), Putnam City High School

Class A Semifinals

No. 1 Ringling (13-0) vs. Morrison (10-3), Western Heights High School

No. 2 Cashion (11-1) vs. No. 5 Pawhuska (11-2), Ponca City High School

Class B Semifinals

No. 1 Laverne (11-0) vs. No. 8 Shattuck (10-2), Woodward High School

No. 2 Dewar (13-0) vs. No. 7 Balko-Forgan (12-1), Enid High School

Class C Championship

No. 1 Mountain View-Gotebo (13-0) vs. No. 2 Timberlake (13-0), Southwestern Oklahoma State

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

