 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

OSSAA announces football semifinal sites in Classes 2A, A and B

  • Updated
  • 0
Victory Christian v Sperry (copy) (copy)

Victory Christian quarterback Ayden Hamilton and his teammates will face OKC Millwood in the semifinals Friday night.

 Rich Crimi, for the Skiatook Journal

Video courtesy of FOX23

Jenks' Allan Trimble Stadium will be the site of the Class A semifinal showdown between two undefeated teams, Hominy and Gore, next Friday night.

On Saturday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced sites for all of next Friday night's football semifinals in 2A, A and B. All semifinal starting times are 7 p.m.

The other Class A semifinal also will feature a pair of 13-0 teams, Colcord and Fairview at Harrah.

In 2A, Victory Christian will travel to East Central University in Ada to face Oklahoma City Millwood.

Championship games in 6AI, 6AII, 5A, 4A and 3A were already set for next weekend at Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond. The Class C final between Waynoka and Tipton is Friday night at Southern Nazarene.

PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

People are also reading…

CLASS 6AI

Championship

Friday

At UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Owasso (9-4) vs. Bixby (10-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 6AII

Championship

Friday

At UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Choctaw (11-1) vs. Stillwater (12-0), 1 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Championship

Saturday

At UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

OKC McGuinness (11-1)/McAlester (10-2) winner vs. MWC Carl Albert (10-2)/Grove (12-0) winner, 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Championship

Saturday

At UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Wagoner (10-3) vs. Cushing (13-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Championship

Thursday

At UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Metro Christian (13-0) vs. OKC Heritage Hall (12-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Semifinals

Friday

Jones (10-3) vs. Washington (13-0) at Putnam City, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian (10-3) vs. OKC Millwood (12-1) at East Central Univ., 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Semifinals

Friday

Colcord (13-0) vs. Fairview (13-0) at Harrah, 7 p.m.

Hominy (13-0) vs. Gore (13-0) at Jenks, 7 p.m.

CLASS B

Semifinals

Friday

Velma-Alma (10-3) vs. Laverne (11-1) at SWOSU, 7 p.m.

Okla. Bible (13-0) vs. Seiling (12-0) at NWOSU, 7 p.m.

CLASS C

Championship

Friday

At Southern Nazarene, Bethany

Waynoka (12-0) vs. Tipton (12-0), 7 p.m.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish pride after Lewandowski breaks World Cup 'curse'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert