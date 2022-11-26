OSSAA announces football semifinal sites in Classes 2A, A and B

Jenks' Allan Trimble Stadium will be the site of the Class A semifinal showdown between two undefeated teams, Hominy and Gore, next Friday night.

On Saturday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced sites for all of next Friday night's football semifinals in 2A, A and B. All semifinal starting times are 7 p.m.

The other Class A semifinal also will feature a pair of 13-0 teams, Colcord and Fairview at Harrah.

In 2A, Victory Christian will travel to East Central University in Ada to face Oklahoma City Millwood.

Championship games in 6AI, 6AII, 5A, 4A and 3A were already set for next weekend at Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond. The Class C final between Waynoka and Tipton is Friday night at Southern Nazarene.

PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

CLASS 6AI

Championship

Friday

At UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Owasso (9-4) vs. Bixby (10-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 6AII

Championship

Friday

At UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Choctaw (11-1) vs. Stillwater (12-0), 1 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Championship

Saturday

At UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

OKC McGuinness (11-1)/McAlester (10-2) winner vs. MWC Carl Albert (10-2)/Grove (12-0) winner, 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Championship

Saturday

At UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Wagoner (10-3) vs. Cushing (13-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Championship

Thursday

At UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond

Metro Christian (13-0) vs. OKC Heritage Hall (12-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Semifinals

Friday

Jones (10-3) vs. Washington (13-0) at Putnam City, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian (10-3) vs. OKC Millwood (12-1) at East Central Univ., 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Semifinals

Friday

Colcord (13-0) vs. Fairview (13-0) at Harrah, 7 p.m.

Hominy (13-0) vs. Gore (13-0) at Jenks, 7 p.m.

CLASS B

Semifinals

Friday

Velma-Alma (10-3) vs. Laverne (11-1) at SWOSU, 7 p.m.

Okla. Bible (13-0) vs. Seiling (12-0) at NWOSU, 7 p.m.

CLASS C

Championship

Friday

At Southern Nazarene, Bethany

Waynoka (12-0) vs. Tipton (12-0), 7 p.m.