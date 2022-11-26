OSSAA announces football semifinal sites in Classes 2A, A and B

Jenks' Allan Trimble Stadium will be the site of the Class A semifinal showdown between two undefeated teams, Hominy and Gore, next Friday night.
On Saturday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced sites for all of next Friday night's football semifinals in 2A, A and B. All semifinal starting times are 7 p.m.
The other Class A semifinal also will feature a pair of 13-0 teams, Colcord and Fairview at Harrah.
In 2A, Victory Christian will travel to East Central University in Ada to face Oklahoma City Millwood.
Championship games in 6AI, 6AII, 5A, 4A and 3A were already set for next weekend at Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond. The Class C final between Waynoka and Tipton is Friday night at Southern Nazarene.
PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
CLASS 6AI
Championship
Friday
At UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond
Owasso (9-4) vs. Bixby (10-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 6AII
Championship
Friday
At UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond
Choctaw (11-1) vs. Stillwater (12-0), 1 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Championship
Saturday
At UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond
OKC McGuinness (11-1)/McAlester (10-2) winner vs. MWC Carl Albert (10-2)/Grove (12-0) winner, 1 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Championship
Saturday
At UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond
Wagoner (10-3) vs. Cushing (13-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Championship
Thursday
At UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, Edmond
Metro Christian (13-0) vs. OKC Heritage Hall (12-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Semifinals
Friday
Jones (10-3) vs. Washington (13-0) at Putnam City, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian (10-3) vs. OKC Millwood (12-1) at East Central Univ., 7 p.m.
CLASS A
Semifinals
Friday
Colcord (13-0) vs. Fairview (13-0) at Harrah, 7 p.m.
Hominy (13-0) vs. Gore (13-0) at Jenks, 7 p.m.
CLASS B
Semifinals
Friday
Velma-Alma (10-3) vs. Laverne (11-1) at SWOSU, 7 p.m.
Okla. Bible (13-0) vs. Seiling (12-0) at NWOSU, 7 p.m.
CLASS C
Championship
Friday
At Southern Nazarene, Bethany
Waynoka (12-0) vs. Tipton (12-0), 7 p.m.