`One of the greatest to ever do it' — Longtime Sulphur football coach Jim Dixon dies

Sulphur’s Jim Dixon, the third-winningest coach in state high school football history, died Sunday.

Dixon, 71, was in his 48th season as Sulphur’s head coach and 50th on the Bulldogs’ staff that he joined in 1973. He had a record of 348-191.

With Dixon hospitalized during the past week at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, athletic director Corey Cole filled in as Sulphur’s interim head coach for the Bulldogs’ 21-6 win over Davis on Friday.

Cole said after the game to television station KTEN, “We were playing for a bigger cause tonight. We were playing for coach Dixon. So there was a lot of emotion. It wasn’t about being pretty and stuff. It was about coach Dixon has instilled gritty, tough, physical football play for 50 years and that’s what we wanted to establish tonight and these kids bought into it. It was a tough week.”

Dixon led Sulphur to state titles in 2002 and ‘04, and runner-up finishes in 2003 and ‘18.

Wagoner coach Dale Condict, who is tied for 17th on the state’s all-time wins list, remembers going 1-2 when coaching against Dixon — that was in 2002-04 while he was Comanche’s head coach.

“He’s one of the greatest to ever do it,” Condict said. “The amount of energy and passion it takes to coach football in a community that cares a lot about it, and for him to do it for so many years — it’s an incredible career. It was an honor to coach against him. I know it’s a devastating loss to their community.”