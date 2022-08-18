On short notice, Luke Harris carries Owasso to preseason victory

Luke Harris wiggled his left arm, glancing down to inspect his elbow.

“It’s been like that since Tuesday practice,” the senior Owasso running back said with a laugh, touching his hand to his shoulder to see the wound clearer.

His hair was drenched in sweat. His face was bright red. Some blood trickled down his forearm, marred by a turf burn that had again re-opened. It’s an issue Harris said he constantly deals with. Normally, the wound busting open bothers him, but on Thursday night, the pain and blood were the last thing on his mind.

In a half-game scrimmage against Springdale Har-Ber (Arkansas) at Union Tuttle Stadium, Harris powered the Rams offense, scoring three touchdowns and collecting 68 rushing yards in Owasso’s 28-7 victory at the Stan Martin Gridiron Classic.

“Honestly, it felt great, I’ve never felt anything like it before,” Harris said. “The adrenaline gets pumping and it’s unlike anything I felt.”

Harris primarily served as a fourth quarter relief running back for the Rams last season, but with returning starter Emery Neeley sidelined with an undisclosed injury, Harris stepped into a larger role than he expected for the scrimmage.

Owasso coach Bill Blankenship didn’t share details about Neeley’s injury, or how long he expects his starting running back to be out for.

“Right now we’re still waiting to see,” he said.

Blankenship did applaud Harris' performance, as well as freshman Jayden Hall, who pounded the final Owasso touchdown from the 1-yard line with a minute remaining.

“We’ve got a lot of unproven guys, but I like what I see,” Blankenship said.

Of Harris’ trio of touchdowns, his first two were each scored from within the 2-yard line. His third of the night came on an 18-yard rush where Harris bounced off several defensive lineman and used an Owasso offensive lineman to shield him before breaking into the end zone.

His longest rush of the night came in the first half, streaking 36 yards down the home sideline.

“I like to say I always run the ball hard, whether it’s to the side or straight north and south,” Harris said. “No matter where I’m running I’m running hard.”

With Neeley’s return indefinite, there’s potential for Harris to become the starting running back for the Rams, but he reinforced the idea anyone in the running back room could step in. Harris wasn’t shy to point out his mistakes in his game, saying there is room for major improvement.

“I don’t want this to be my best game,” Harris said.

Harris’ quarterback, senior Mason Willingham, shared that sentiment. Willingham had seven completions for 106 yards.

Blankenship complimented Willingham on his game management, speaking to the maturity shown by his quarterback.

Willingham’s favorite target Thursday night wasn’t Alabama commit Cole Adams. Instead, he favored 6-foot-3 wide receiver Anthony Hills, whose collection of catches Thursday night included a diving 39-yard snag at midfield with a defender draped over him.

“I love his size,” Willingham said. “He is one of my favorite targets for sure, and he is one guy I can throw a ball up to and trust him to catch it. He’s learning and we’re going to get the connection down.”

Both Willingham and Blankenship stressed the development Hills underwent this season, saying his improvement is noticeable. Hills, originally from Clear Lake, California, a small town an hour north of San Francisco, moved to Owasso in June 2021, but didn’t see much playing time last season.

With a loaded wide receiver room, Hills primarily played junior varsity for the Rams, but after a full offseason with the Owasso coaching staff, Hills is developing exponentially. He’s also continuing to build chemistry with Willingham.

“It was a weird chemistry at first,” Hills said. “I didn’t know the guy. But, the friendship started developing and the chemistry was just good around us.”

OWASSO 28, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 7

Owasso;14;14; – ;28

Har-Ber;0;7; – ;7

O: Luke Harris 2 run (kick good)

O: Harris 1 run (kick good)

O: Harris 18 run (kick good)

H: Luke Altom 14 pass from Luke Buchanan (Justin Gomez kick) O: Jayden Hall 1 run (kick good)