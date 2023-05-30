Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Editor’s note: World writers Barry Lewis and Bill Haisten visited selected area schools during spring practice looking ahead to the 2023 football season. This is the eighth in a series of reports from those visits.

Lincoln Christian entered spring football practice with some holes to fill after graduating many of its starters from last year's team that lost in the Class 3A semifinals.

Besides quarterback Luke Milligan and receiver Dylan Baldridge, a proven strength for the Bulldogs will be their offensive line, led by seniors David Smithwick and Caden Ricke.

Lincoln Christian 2023 football schedule Aug. 25: Holland Hall Sept. 1: at Jones Sept. 8: Vian Sept. 15: Shiloh Christian Sept. 22: Berryhill Oct. 6: at Checotah Oct. 12: at Seminole Oct. 20: at Stigler Oct. 27: Muldrow Nov. 3: at Locust Grove

Smithwick and Ricke have achieved athletic success in a different way than their older brothers, who have been finalists for All-World athlete of the year honors a combined four times.

Smithwick's brother, Andrew, won three state individual gold medals in long-distance running during the just-completed school year. Ricke's older brother, Chase, was the quarterback for the Bulldogs when they won a 2019 state football title.

David, who is 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, doesn't like running very much and has known for a long time that football was going to be his top sport.

"I liked basketball, Andrew had tried out for football, he liked football but didn't like getting hit a lot because he was put on the offensive line," David said. "We kind of ended up switching sports. Whenever I started playing football in third grade, I just loved fighting on the O-line.

"It takes everything you've got — grit, hard work — and you get to hit people, that's my favorite part. I do run sometimes to stay in shape but it's awful compared to what my brother can do, I can't run nearly as fast of course."

Ricke also has known for a while that he wasn't going to exactly follow in his brother's footsteps.

"I was a quarterback when I was younger, kindergarten through third grade, Caden said. "I transitioned to the offensive line because I had a bigger body in third, fourth and fifth grade. I kind of fell in love with being up front and dedicated myself to that."

Both players found their brothers set inspiring examples.

"I see what he (Andrew) does and how disciplined he is," David Smithwick said. "I see how hard he works. Even if he's sick, he just goes out and wants to get better."

Caden Ricke said, "Seeing him (Chase) win state made me want to give everything. I've got to go try to win every game I can.

Instead of playing quarterback, Caden will be making sure that the current QB, Milligan, will have plenty of time to find a receiving corps that is inexperienced except for Baldridge, who had 34 receptions for 581 yards and nine touchdowns last season Seven of Lincoln's top eight receivers from last year graduated.

Milligan has been throwing to Baldridge for many years and is very familiar with another receiver, junior brother Jack Milligan.

"It's going to be kind of cool throwing to him," Luke said.

Luke Milligan, in his first year as the starter as the successor to Florida Gators redshirt freshman Max Brown, completed 205-of-288 passes for 3,460 yards and 40 touchdowns last season.

"He just understands our offense, and takes care of the football," Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said. "We're expecting big things from him as our leader on offense and one of the team leaders.

"He's just so much more comfortable mentally (now) and physically he's a lot bigger than he was last year. The weight room has had some benefits for him."

Luke Milligan's favorite NFL quarterback is Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence.

"He's a role model on and off the field," Luke said. "He's a good Christian guy who is a leader. I like the way he plays on the field. I like he is pro-stylish but he can also get out of the pocket."

Lincoln graduated running back John Washington, who had 2,010 total yards last year. His backup, Moses Fullingim, returns after rushing for 335 yards and seven TDs in limited action.

Coach Ricke said that linebacker Mason Torres has been the leader of the defense this spring, taking over the role that Tyler Johnson had for the last few years before graduating. Other players to watch on defense include linebacker Sawyer Brooks, and cornerbacks Kylan Schultheis and Malakai Dillard.

During the past four seasons, the Bulldogs are 50-4 with a state title and two runner-up finishes.

Despite heavy graduation losses, Lincoln expects to be a state title contender again.

"We hope to reload, and we're excited about the opportunity to make another run at it again," Jerry Ricke said.

