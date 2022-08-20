Oklahoma's Top 25 include Grove's Emmanuel Crawford, McAlester's Erik McCarty

COLE ADAMS

OWASSO, WR, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Alabama commit caught 55 passes for 913 yards and eight TDs last year. Also returned three kickoffs and two punts for TDs. An All-World first-team selection in 2021.

JONATHAN ASHFORD

EDMOND SANTA FE, OT, 6-5, 290, Sr.

Selected to the World’s All-State first team last year and second team in 2020. Will be a four-year starter. Committed to Air Force.

JAIDEN CARROLL

JENKS, RB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

As a rusher-receiver last year had 1,547 yards and 20 TDs to help the Trojans win the Class 6AI state title. Rushed for 1,621 yards and 18 TDs over the previous two seasons for Booker T. Washington.

EMMANUEL CRAWFORD

GROVE, RB, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Rushed 255 times for 2,438 yards, caught 20 passes for 315 yards and had 43 TDs overall to lead the Ridgerunners (10-2) to the 4A quarterfinals last year. Selected to the World’s All-State first team.

TODD DRUMMOND

PAWHUSKA, QB, 6-4, 190, Sr.

Led the Huskies to the Class A semifinals last year as he completed 245-of-357 passes for 3,685 yards and 50 TDs. The South Dakota commit also rushed for 10 TDs.

MASON FORD

COWETA, WR/DB. 5-10, 170, Sr.

Has 146 career receptions for 2,253 yards and 44 TDs overall. Also has 112 rushes for 1,013 yards. Last year, had two interceptions on defense.

JAEDON FOREMAN

DEL CITY, DL, 6-4, 255, Sr.

Committed to Oklahoma State. Had 11.5 sacks in seven games last season. Started playing football as a freshman.

KIRK FRANCIS

METRO CHRISTIAN, QB, 6-2, 175, Sr.

During the past two seasons, has completed 62% of his passes for 5,130 yards and 51 TDs. In 2020, helped lead the Patriots to the 2A state title.

DYLAN HASZ

BIXBY, DB/WR, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Arkansas commit has 82 tackles over the past two 6AII state title seasons for the Spartans. On offense, had 24 catches for 193 yards and three TDs last year. In 2020, returned two of his five interceptions for TDs.

LUKE HASZ

BIXBY, TE, 6-4, 225, Sr.

Arkansas commit has 65 receptions for 1,139 yards and 11 TDs over the past two seasons to help the Spartans extend their streak of 6AII state titles to four and overall winning streak to 49.

BAI JOBE

COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN, DE, 6-4, 225, Sr.

Committed to Michigan State. Had 16.5 sacks last season. Also will be used as a receiver and kick returner. Born in Senegal, moved to Oklahoma when he was in eighth grade.

JACOBE JOHNSON

MUSTANG, WR/DB, 6-3, 200, Sr.

Committed to OU. Also has offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Arkansas and many other major colleges.

CHANCE JORDAN

BEGGS, L/P, 6-1, 270, Sr.

Selected to the World’s All-State second team as he had 67 tackles with 16 sacks. In a 24-22 win at Metro Christian, he scored on a Pick-6, made two key defensive plays in the last two minutes and averaged 45.8 yards as a punter.

RED MARTEL

BEGGS, RB, 5-11, 190, Jr.

Rushed 146 times for 1,613 yards and 17 TDs last season as he shared carries with OSU signee CJ Brown to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.

ERIK MCCARTY

MCALESTER, RB/DB, 6-3, 200, Sr.

OU commit was a World All-State first-team selection last year. Had 202 rushes for 2,005 yards and 38 TDs. Had 104 tackles to help the Buffaloes reach the 5A state final.

DALE “TRE” MILLER III

Deer Creek, CB, 5-11, 173, Sr.

Committed to North Carolina. Moves to Deer Creek after playing three seasons at Alabama powerhouse Hoover. Will also be used as a receiver.

MORGAN PEARSON

PLAINVIEW, WR/LB, 6-2, 225, Sr.

Has nine major college football offers. Injuries limited him to nine games last year. Also a baseball standout.

JALYN STANFORD

Jenks, DB/RB, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Houston commit had 66 tackles and two interceptions at safety last season. On offense, he rushed for 594 yards and nine TDs, caught 23 passes for 197 yards and threw a 69-yard TD pass against Union.

REESE ROLLER

VERDIGRIS, LB/RB, 6-0, 210, Sr.

Will be a four-year starter. Was a World All-State second-team selection in 2021 when he led the Cardinals defense with 105 tackles, including 33 for losses and 15 sacks as Verdigris reached the 3A semifinals.

JAKOBE SANDERS

STILLWATER, OL, 6-3, 285, Sr.

Committed to Oklahoma State. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said, “JaKobe is a dominant football player. Anyone that lines up across from him is going to have to play hard every play until the whistle or he will punish them.”

CAL SWANSON

ARDMORE, QB, 6-2, 185, Sr.

Committed to Illinois. Passed for 28 touchdowns last season. Has a strong arm and excellent speed.

MICAH TEASE

B.T. WASHINGTON, WR/DB, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Arkansas commit had 31 receptions for 618 yards and nine TDs last season. In the secondary, had three interceptions, four passes deflected and 25 tackles.

DE’MARION THOMAS

UNION, NG/LG, 6-4, 320, Sr.

Committed to Vanderbilt. Recorded 53 tackles with 24 solos last season to help Union reach the 6AI state final and also started on the offensive line.

STEELE WASEL

CHOCTAW, QB, 6-4, 210, Sr.

Committed to Akron. Has passed for 73 TDs and more than 5,000 yards in his career. Helped lead Choctaw to the 6AII state title game in 2020.

CHANCE WILSON

REJOICE CHRISTIAN, QB, 6-3, 185, Sr.

In 2021, the Montana State commit accounted for 4,038 yards and 62 TDs to lead the Eagles to an 11-2 record. Named as the World’s All-World Boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.