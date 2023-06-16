Oklahoma’s consensus No. 1 football recruit is home schooled, starts each day with 300 pushups and goes by the nickname Danny Phantom.

The nickname stuck after Danny Okoye’s teammates likened his hard hits to “taking somebody’s soul.”

The path of a home-school student earning a Division I football scholarship, much less the NFL, is a rare one. Famed Florida quarterback Tim Tebow was the last to do it.

But Okoye is up for the challenge. And he’s not the only one who believes that. The stack of college offers for the 6-foot-5, 240-pound athlete ranked No. 160 nationally includes all the blueblood programs.

“I’m really playing to make history,” Okoye told the Tulsa World. “I’m here to do it. I want to prove everyone wrong who thinks home-schooled kids shouldn’t be recruited or play at a high level.”

Today, Okoye is scheduled for an official visit with the University of Texas — one of 10 programs listed in his top schools list released in May. Other schools making the cut were Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, OU, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

“Middle school me would have been so excited,” Okoye said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity to visit a program (like Texas).

"It still doesn't feel real."

While his numbers are noteworthy — bench presses more than 300 pounds. squats more than 400, deadlifts more than 600 — so is his play on the field. Okoye starts for the Northeast Oklahoma Association of Homeschools, which gives students learning at home a chance to play on team sports. Okoye’s time with the Jaguars started two seasons ago.

He has lined up as a running back, slot receiver, tight end, offensive tackle, punter and edge rusher — where he draws the most attention and therefore the nickname.

Coach James Ballinger routinely sees Okoye evade the guard of NOAH’s towering offensive linemen in one-on-one drills. At times early on, Okoye drove blockers nearly 30 pounds heavier firmly into the dirt.

“I remember we had some really big offensive linemen back then,” Ballinger said. “(Okoye) was bullying them. It was well before he was filled out like he is now. He was still in really good shape but man, it was impressive."

Okoye remembers the moment his recruitment skyrocketed. He replays it in his mind frequently, using it as a reminder of what propelled him to his current status as a prospect.

In July 2022, Okoye attended a “Down and Dirty” camp hosted by Oklahoma State. He saw it as an opportunity to showcase himself on a national stage once he discovered scouts from 247Sports, Rivals and On3 were reportedly in attendance.

Dominant performances against the state’s top offensive linemen led to OSU defensive line coach Greg Richmond calling Okoye into his office. Moments later, he received a scholarship offer, and the hype skyrocketed.

“It kind of gave me a sense of assurance,” Okoye said. “It made me feel like I got the goods and all.”

Shortly thereafter, Tulsa offered, followed by OU, Southern California and Arkansas.

“I look back on that day a lot as the moment everything really took off for me,” Okoye said. “That really set the stage for me.

“I think I really disproved some people at that camp, and I was ready to do it again.”

A productive junior season featuring 43 tackles, six sacks and 16 tackles for loss furthered him in the recruiting ranks. Still, it didn’t shield him from the doubt and skepticism that followed on social media.

The “overrated offers” comment he often inherits on social media is just as frequent now as it was before his transfer to NOAH prior to his sophomore season, said Okoye. "Bandwagon offers" is another slight which has resurfaced as of late, Okoye said.

Okoye is described by his coach as a “Swiss Army Knife.”

“Offensively, we haven’t even figured out where to use him,” Ballinger said. “He’s just such a freak athlete. You don’t come across kids like him very much.”

Okoye said he embraces the opportunity to play all over the field, but he realizes his future as a football player is on defense.

“I like being on both sides of the ball, but I’m mainly being recruiting as an edge rusher, outside linebacker type role,” he said. “I’m fine with that because it’s my strength.”