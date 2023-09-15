Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s an unusual week on the high school football schedule as all the Tulsa-area Class 6AI schools are off as they prepare for next week’s district openers.

Including all the classes, about half of the teams are off this week.

So what game am I going to be covering?

I will be at Lincoln Christian’s Dennis Byrd Stadium where the Bulldogs will host Shiloh Christian. Arkansas teams have won most of the high-profile matchups with Oklahoma teams this season. Last week, Shiloh routed 2A No. 4 Victory Christian. Shiloh is coached by the World’s 2022 state coach of the year, Tucker Barnard, who led Stillwater to the 6AII state title. Lincoln’s only regular-season loss since 2018 was last year 42-35 at Shiloh.

Who do I have my eye on this week?

Wagoner junior safety Anthony Coleman has an interception in each of the first two games of the season and will try to make it three in a row as the Bulldogs host Grove. Coleman wasn’t well known outside of Wagoner entering this season, but caught the attention of coach Dale Condict with his performance on the scout team as a receiver. “We saw him making a bunch of plays, he really developed at the end of the season,” Condict said. Coleman also had a 3-yard TD run in last week’s win at Tahlequah.

Who’s ready to break out?

Verdigris senior Tyler Willis has been a contributor to the Cardinals’ success the past three years, but is expected to be one of their leading players as a senior this season. He’s off to a solid start in the first two games with 13 rushes for 116 yards and three TDs along with 11 catches for 168 yards. At cornerback, he has 10 tackles with two takeaways. The Cardinals will look for their season’s first win when they host Beggs.

Which team should be on upset watch this week?

For some, Jenks’ victory over Union last week was a big upset as a team that was 0-2 beat an opponent that was 2-0. Here’s another 2-0 vs. 0-2 matchup — Collinsville, which hosts winless Bartlesville. On paper, it looks like Collinsville should beat the Bruins for the sixth year in a row. Just as was the case with Jenks, Bartlesville’s two losses were each by one score, including a one-pointer. Bruins junior PJ Wallace is one of the area’s top running backs and has 468 rushing-receiving yards with five TDs this season.

Number to know

37

Consecutive losses by Hale going into its game at Skiatook, which started the Rangers’ current streak early in 2019. Both teams are 0-2 this season.

The most interesting thing I heard this week

Rejoice Christian coach Brent Marley explaining how his team held Beggs running back Red Martel to 300 fewer yards last Friday than he gained against the Eagles in the playoffs last year. “The key was for our players to stay disciplined and to stay home, and not chase him.”

Mailbag item

Had a reader in an email wondering why Sapulpa wasn’t included in the top-10 rankings while Bartlesville was after Sapulpa’s 44-36 win over the 6AII Bruins last week. Sapulpa would be in the top 10 if it was in 6AII, but it is in 5A. This has been an unusual year so far as it appears that 5A’s top teams are better than 6AII’s. It’s been a rough start for many of 6AII’s powers. And 5A’s best teams have won some high-profile matchups againsst 6AII’s best, including Carl Albert’s victory at Muskogee in a battle of No. 1s.

