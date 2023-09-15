Camden Crooks (21) of the Cushing Tigers gives high fives while running past fans onto the feild before the first quarter of a football game between th Cushing Tigers and the Wagoner Bulldogs at the Cushing High School football stadium on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Cushing, Okla. Cushing beat Wagoner 42-0 to improve thier record to 6-0. Daniel Shular, Tulsa World