Grove at Wagoner
All six pickers chose Wagoner
Bartlesville at Collinsville
All six pickers chose Collinsville
Shiloh at Lincoln Christian
Wagoner County American-Tribune's John Ferguson: Shiloh
Tulsa World's Bill Haisten: Shiloh
Tulsa World's Barry Lewis: Lincoln Christian
Tulsa World's Juwan Lee: Shiloh
Tulsa World's Patrick Prince: Shiloh
Fox 23's Nathan Thompson: Shiloh
Sand Springs at Ponca City
People are also reading…
All six pickers chose Sand Springs
Pryor at Coweta
All six pickers chose Coweta
Cushing at Berryhill
John Ferguson: Cushing
Bill Haisten: Berryhill
Barry Lewis: Berryhill
Juwan Lee: Cushing
Patrick Prince: Cushing
Nathan Thompson: Cushing
Edison at Catoosa
John Ferguson: Catoosa
Bill Haisten: Catoosa
Barry Lewis: Edison
Juwan Lee: Edison
Patrick Prince: Catoosa
Nathan Thompson: Catoosa
Memorial at McLain
John Ferguson: McLain
Bill Haisten: McLain
Barry Lewis: McLain
Juwan Lee: McLain
Patrick Prince: Memorial
Nathan Thompson: McLain
Claremore at Hilldale
John Ferguson: Claremore
Bill Haisten: Hilldale
Barry Lewis: Claremore
Juwan Lee: Claremore
Patrick Prince: Claremore
Nathan Thompson: Claremore
Mannford at Bristow
John Ferguson: Mannford
Bill Haisten: Bristow
Barry Lewis: Bristow
Juwan Lee: Bristow
Patrick Prince: Mannford
Nathan Thompson: Bristow
Fort Gibson at Glenpool
John Ferguson: Glenpool
Bill Haisten: Fort Gibson
Barry Lewis: Glenpool
Juwan Lee: Glenpool
Patrick Prince: Fort Gibson
Nathan Thompson: Glenpool
Hale at Skiatook
John Ferguson: Skiatook
Bill Haisten: Skiatook
Barry Lewis: Skiatook
Juwan Lee: Hale
Patrick Prince: Skiatook
Nathan Thompson: Skiatook
Will Rogers at East Central
John Ferguson: East Central
Bill Haisten: Rogers
Barry Lewis: East Central
Juwan Lee: Rogers
Patrick Prince: East Central
Nathan Thompson: Rogers
Prairie Grove at Metro Christian
John Ferguson: Prairie Grove
Bill Haisten: Prairie Grove
Barry Lewis: Metro
Juwan Lee: Metro
Patrick Prince: Metro
Nathan Thompson: Metro
Woodland at Pawhuska
John Ferguson: Woodland
Bill Haisten: Pawhuska
Barry Lewis: Pawhuska
Juwan Lee: Woodland
Patrick Prince: Woodland
Nathan Thompson: Woodland