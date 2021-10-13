OK Preps Week 7: Numbers to know: Loren Montgomery looking for his 100th Bixby coaching win

Numbers to know

99: Bixby coaching wins for Loren Montgomery in his 12th year at the helm. The Class 6AII No. 1 Spartans will try to make it an even 100 and win their 43rd consecutive game Thursday when they host No. 4 Sand Springs, Montgomery's high school alma mater. He is 99-38 overall and 81-14 in the past eight seasons.

19: Consecutive games with at least one rushing TD by McAlester's Erik McCarty. The junior RB, averaging more than 100 yards per game, will try to extend the streak when the Class 5A No. 2 Buffaloes visit No. 3 Coweta in a first-place District 5A-3 showdown.

11: Field goals by Holland Hall junior Magnus Lepak, in 11 attempts. He boomed a season-long 50-yarder against Vinita last week and has at least one field goal in every game as the 3A No. 1 Dutch visit No. 5 Berryhill.

Players to watch

Daxton Hembree, WR/OLB/FS, Westville

Has scored at least once each on a pass reception, run from scrimmage and punt, kickoff and interception returns as the Yellowjackets visit Checotah.

Miles Hill, OLB, and Jack Puckett, MLB, Bixby