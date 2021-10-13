OK Preps Week 7: Numbers to know: Loren Montgomery looking for his 100th Bixby coaching win

Numbers to know
99: Bixby coaching wins for Loren Montgomery in his 12th year at the helm. The Class 6AII No. 1 Spartans will try to make it an even 100 and win their 43rd consecutive game Thursday when they host No. 4 Sand Springs, Montgomery's high school alma mater. He is 99-38 overall and 81-14 in the past eight seasons.
19: Consecutive games with at least one rushing TD by McAlester's Erik McCarty. The junior RB, averaging more than 100 yards per game, will try to extend the streak when the Class 5A No. 2 Buffaloes visit No. 3 Coweta in a first-place District 5A-3 showdown.
11: Field goals by Holland Hall junior Magnus Lepak, in 11 attempts. He boomed a season-long 50-yarder against Vinita last week and has at least one field goal in every game as the 3A No. 1 Dutch visit No. 5 Berryhill.
Players to watch
Daxton Hembree, WR/OLB/FS, Westville
Has scored at least once each on a pass reception, run from scrimmage and punt, kickoff and interception returns as the Yellowjackets visit Checotah.
Miles Hill, OLB, and Jack Puckett, MLB, Bixby
Senior duo has combined for 11½ sacks and 23 TFLs; will try to put serious heat on explosive Sand Springs passer Ty Pennington.
Tyler Johnson, MLB/TE, Lincoln Christian
Has a team-leading 41 tackles, including 10 behind the line as the 3A No. 2 Bulldogs visit No. 6 Seminole for first place in District 3A-3.
Nate Ratcliff, QB, Adair
Needs 90 passing yards Thursday at Kansas to reach 6,000 for his career. Also has 89 career TD passes.
Colyn Treat, DB/WR, Catoosa
Leads northeastern Oklahoma (unofficially) and ranks nationally with six interceptions as the Indians host Oologah in District 4A-3.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World