OK Preps Week 2 roundup: Claremore edges out Oologah with late scores

Claremore 35, Oologah 33: After a narrow defeat against Oologah last season, Claremore turned the tables on the Mustangs this year. This time it was the Zebras prevailing, thanks to two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to ultimately upend Oologah, 35-33 at Lantow Field.

It was Eli Rodgers’ 34-yard touchdown run with 4:38 left that gave Claremore a 35-27 advantage in the clash between the two Rogers County rivals.

Oologah’s Ashton Wright scored on a 53-yard touchdown run with 3:58 remaining, but the two-point conversation was unsuccessful.

Braxton Etheridge led Claremore on offense with 12 completions on 19 attempts for 251 yards. Rodgers finished with five receptions for 155 yards, and Gage Deckard had four catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Oologah was led by Wright’s 212 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, while Joseph Griswold rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown, while also passing for 97 yards and a score.

The two teams combined for 862 yards on offense.

Oologah (1-2) jumped out in front in the first period on Griswold’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Brad Hoisington, and Claremore responded with Rodgers’ 59-yard touchdown pass to Deckard.

Claremore then led 14-7 after Micah Teel’s 1-yard touchdown run.

In the second quarter, Oologah pulled to within 14-13 on Griswold’s 1-yard TD run.

Teel came back with a 1-yard score for Claremore, and Oologah’s Nate Morrow had a 14-yard touchdown run to knot the game at 21 going into intermission.

Oologah led 27-21 on Wright’s 20-yard TD run in the third quarter, but Claremore (1-1) ralled on Etheridge’s 5-yard touchdown run to put Claremore in front 28-27 with 9:07 left in the game.

“Our victory was a total team effort,” Claremore coach Jarrett Hurt said. “I’m so proud of the grit that our players showed.”

Metro Christian 35, Poteau 31: Class 3A No. 4 Metro Christian scored with eight seconds remaining in the game on Tagg Campbell’s 2-yard touchdown run to propel the Patriots to victory.

Poteau, ranked fifth in 4A, led 31-21 on Ethan McBee’s 25-yard field goal with 2:46 left in the game.

Metro Christian pulled to within 31-28 on Kirk Francis’ 27-yard touchdown pass to Breck Nauman with 1:38 left.

There was 789 yards of offense between the two teams, including 368 yards through the air for Metro Christian. Francis accounted for all of the Patriots’ passing yardage while completing 27 of 38 attempts. Nauman caught 12 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Poteau did its damage on the ground with Dax Collins compiling 190 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. The Pirates finished with 334 yards on 49 rushing attempts.

Records: Metro Christian 2-0; Poteau 1-1

Alma, Ark. 36, Pryor 27: Carlos Gonzalez rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries to lead Alma past Pryor.

For Pryor, quarterback Brunk Grey completed 24 of 38 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 41 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Alma led 22-0 before Grey scored the Tigers’ first touchdown on a 19-yard carry in the second quarter. Julian Espinoza scored a 1-yard touchdown for the Tigers early in the third quarter to cut Alma’s lead to 22-13, but Alma rebounded and expanded its lead to 36-13 before two Pryor scores in the fourth quarter.

Pryor wideout Brody Ward finished with 10 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Records: Pryor 0-2; Alma 3-0

Wagoner 43, Tahlequah 3: Class 4A No. 4 Wagoner steam-rolled Class 6AII No. 9 Tahlequah for the third straight season — this time with Gabe Rodriguez leading the way. The senior standout rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, and he hauled in seven catches for 104 yards and a score.

Kale Charboneau put Wagoner in front early on a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter, and a 26-yard field goal by Tahlquah’s Bodee Jimerson cut Wagoner’s lead to 8-3.

From there, it was all Rodriguez, who had a 20-yard TD reception and rushing touchdowns of 15 and 44 yards.

Records: Wagoner 1-1; Tahlequah 0-2

Lincoln Christian 42, Vian 0: Quarterback Luke Milligan completed 16 of 20 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Class 3A No. 2 Bulldogs past Vian. The win was Lincoln Christian’s fourth straight over Vian.

The Bulldogs struck first on Moses Fullinghim’s 1-yard touchdown run less than four minutes into the game. Fullinghim also added a 10-yard touchdown run before the end of the first period.

In the second quarter, Milligan found Jimmy Martin for a 22-yard touchdown pass before hitting Dylan Baldridge for a 10-yard TD with 1:21 left until halftime.

The third quarter consisted of a John Washington 1-yard touchdown run and Milligan connecting with Bladridge for a 40-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs finished with 469 yards on offense with Washington collecting 96 yards on 10 carries. Washington also caught two passes for 86 yards. Baldridge had four receptions for 72 yards, and Seth Kruise finished with three catches for 64 yards.

Records: Lincoln Christian 3-0; Vian 1-2

Locust Grove 22, Adair 8: Locust Grove snapped a three-game losing skid against Adair, thanks to four Adair turnovers on Thursday night.

After a scoreless first period, Locust Grove went in front first on Jaquane Shamel’s 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Shamel added a 22-yard TD run in the third period.

The Pirates’ final score was on Trevor Reneau’s 24-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Adair’s lone score was on Cale Winfrey’s 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth period.

Shamel led the Pirates with 82 yards on 12 carries, and he complete 10 of 18 passes for 91 yards.

Records: Locust Grove 1-1; Adair 0-3

Sperry 34, Glenpool 7: Sperry broke through for its first-ever victory against Glenpool on Friday night. And the Pirates did so by scoring the game’s final 34 points.

Glenpool struck first on Brayden Nelson’s 49-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but Sperry responded with Brady Benham’s 2-yard score to tie the game at 7 at the end of the first quarter.

Benham also had touchdown runs of 12, 63 and 9 yards before the game was over. Sperry’s only other touchdown was on Walker McCause’s 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Records: Sperry 1-1; Glenpool 1-1

— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World