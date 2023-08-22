That's what former Jenks coach Allan Trimble would say sometimes when he was asked in preseason how good his teams were.

In this episode, Barry Lewis breaks down the potential of many teams and explains his picks for the 2023 season, which begins this week.

In 6AI, Barry details why he picked the teams this way: Bixby, Union, Owasso and Jenks.

Barry also offers his thoughts on other classes where Muskogee is poised to win its first state title in many years and loaded Wagoner looks to repeat in 4A.

Plus, of all the talent in the Tulsa area, who are this year's must-see players?

