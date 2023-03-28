The former star quarterback at Metro Christian reflects on a high school career that included big stats and lots of wins. How did another former Metro great help him grow? What was it like to get that first phone call from new TU coach Kevin Wilson? How did he deal with being under-recruited and what's his goal at TU this year?
Related
People are also reading…
Contact us
High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories