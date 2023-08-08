It is hard to stay at an elite level after a legendary coach like Allan Trimble retires, but the Jenks Trojans enter the 2023 with high expectations. Barry Lewis and Patrick Prince discuss 6AI (Union among few programs with returning starting quarterback in Shaker Reisig) as preseason practices are underway. Reminders: All-World Preseason Football Contest voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the Tulsa World's special section previewing the high school football season will publish Sunday, Aug. 20.