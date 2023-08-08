It is hard to stay at an elite level after a legendary coach like Allan Trimble retires, but the Jenks Trojans enter the 2023 with high expectations. Barry Lewis and Patrick Prince discuss 6AI (Union among few programs with returning starting quarterback in Shaker Reisig) as preseason practices are underway. Reminders: All-World Preseason Football Contest voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the Tulsa World's special section previewing the high school football season will publish Sunday, Aug. 20.
High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis:
Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince:
Email | Twitter | Follow his stories The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.
Users can customize the app so you see the stories most important to you. You can also sign up for personalized notifications so you don't miss any important news.
If you're on your phone, download it here now:
or Apple Store Google Play
Photos: Union High School holds midnight madness football practice
UNION FOOTBALL
As the stadium lights flashed at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Union players ran onto the field for their first practice of the preseason.
Daniel Shular photos, Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
A Union High School cheerleader is thrown into the air before midnight madness football practice starts at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union’s Shaker Reisig (4) throws a pass to Jino Boyd (12) during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union’s Shaker Reisig (4) hands the ball off to Jordan Schelling (7) during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union’s Devon Jordan (26) runs a catch past the line of scrimmage during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union’s Boston Carrasco (6) runs a pass back to the line of scrimmage during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union’s Jordan Schelling (7) runs a carry past the line of scrimmage during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union’s Shaker Reisig (4) calls out a play to his teammates during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Spectators watch from the stands as the Union football team runs drills during their midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union head coach Kirk Fridrich speaks to his team at the end of midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union High School football players jog out of the locker room before midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union’s Soaring Eagle Rice (5) throws a pass during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union’s Jordan Schelling (7) lines up on special teams to practice field goals during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union’s Shaker Reisig (4) prepares to throw a pass to Jino Boyd (12) during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union’s Jordan Schelling (7) runs a carry down the field during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union’s Devon Jordan (26) runs a catch past the line of scrimmage during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union players take a water break during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Spectators watch from the stands as the Union football team runs drills during their midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union players wait on the sideline as their teammates run drills midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union’s Jino Boyd (12) runs backwards on they field anticipating a pass during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union’s Shaker Reisig (4) looks for an open teammate to pass to during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union’s Shaker Reisig (4) throws a pass to a teammate during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Union High School hosts midnight madness
Union’s Devon Jordan (26) prepares to block Boston Carrasco (6) during midnight madness football practice at Union Tuttle Stadium on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
UNION FOOTBALL
Union coach Kirk Fridrich and the Redhawks opened their preseason with a Monday practice that began at 12:01 a.m. DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!