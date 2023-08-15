Barry Lewis weighs in on two important OSSAA rulings. One he likes, the other he doesn't. Hear him explain his reasoning. Plus, a glimpse into the Bixby football dynasty, which will be the cover story of this Sunday's 2023 High School Football Preview section.
Also, it's an important week for area high schools as several teams are hosting scrimmages this week in preparation for the regular season which opens next week.
