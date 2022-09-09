 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CLASS 4A NO. 4 WAGONER 43, CLASS 6AII NO. 9 TAHLEQUAH 3

Offense rebounds as Wagoner rolls past Tahlequah 43-3

  • Updated
  • 0

WAGONER — What a difference a week made for the Wagoner offense Friday night.

The Bulldogs were anemic in a 9-7 loss to Coweta in Week 1, but rebounded in a big way over Class 6AII Tahlequah by a 43-3 score.

An Odom Field crowd of 2,000 watched the Class 4A’s No. 4 Wagoner defense play well again, and the offense pitched in with seven touchdowns.

“I’m proud of the way the offense rebounded like it did,” said Bulldog coach Dale Condict.

Gabe Rodriguez and Kale Charboneau led the scoring eruption.

Rodriguez scored TDs on runs of 15 and 44 yards, caught a TD pass and threw a two-point conversion to Alex Shieldnight. Charboneau scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards, and he added a 43-yard TD pass to Rodriguez.

The Bulldogs' depth was revealed late in the third quarter when Charboneau went down with a leg cramp. Rodriguez stepped in and ran 44 yards for a TD on the first play.

People are also reading…

“We had to dial in and a lot to prove,” Rodriguez said of the team’s big night.

“They (the coaches) had a better game plan,” Charboneau said. “And, we had less mistakes and fewer interceptions.”

Wagoner (1-1) had five turnovers against Coweta the week before.

Charboneau, who hit 9-of-13 pass attempts with only one interception against Tahlequah, made up for mistakes last week by making a third-quarter interception of his own and returning it 55 yards. The next play Rodriguez ran 44 yards for a score.

Rodriguez finished with 87 yards rushing on eight carries. He also caught seven passes for 109 yards.

WAGONER 43, TAHLEQUAH 3

Tahlequah;3;0;0;0;--;3

Wagoner;8;7;28;0;--;43

WAG–Kale Charboneau 1 run (Alex Shieldnight pass from Gabe Rodriguez)

TAH–FG, Bodee Jimerson 26

WAG–Rodriguez 43 pass from Charboneau (Ethan Muehlenweg kick)

WAG–Rodriguez 15 run (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG–Charboneau 4 run (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG–Braylan Roberson 18 run (Muehlenweg kick)

WAG–Rodriguez 44 run (Muehlenweg kick)

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert