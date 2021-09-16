Numbers to know: Rams' Austin Havens averages more than 300 passing yards per game

Numbers to know

309.7: Average passing yards per game by Owasso's Austin Havens. The junior QB also has 12 TD passes in the first three games of 2021. Havens’ No. 1 Rams have Friday off before opening District 6AII-2 play at No. 3 Union on Sept. 24.

105: Consecutive minutes Jenks has held Union without a point, dating back to the 2019 MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl. The Trojans’ 22-0 win last week followed a 28-0 win in 2020. Jenks is the first school in 32 years to shut out Union twice in a row. B.T. Washington did it in 1988-89.

4: TD passes by Vinita's Paul Glasscock in a 42-0 win over Nowata, tying the single-game school record for the fourth time in his career. The junior QB has 32 career TD passes over two seasons as the Hornets host Dewey on Friday night.

Players to watch

Blaze Berlowitz, QB, Cushing

Operative with the flashy name averages more than 400 passing yards per game and has 10 TD passes as Class 4A's No. 1 Tigers visit 3A No. 8 Berryhill.

CJ Brown, RB, Beggs