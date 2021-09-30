Numbers to know: Hornets seek 800th all-time win

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1,233: Season passing yards by Lincoln Christian’s Max Brown. The senior QB has 20 TD passes without an interception as the Class 3A No. 1 Bulldogs host Locust Grove.

799: All-time football wins for Booker T. Washington, which will try for the second time to reach 800 when Bartlesville visits Friday for homecoming. The Hornets rank 36th nationally in overall victories, according to MaxPreps.

53: Days since preseason camp started on Aug. 9 as Broken Arrow hosts Jenks for its home opener. It is also the first home game for first-year Tigers coach Josh Blankenship.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jacob Barney, OL/DT, Wagoner

Junior center has has helped solidify the offensive line in his first starting season as Bulldogs visit Bristow in a key District 4A-3 contest.

Tyreese Jones, RB, Sapulpa

Averages 10 yards per carry and has 11 TDs as No. 8 Chieftains host No. 1 Collinsville in a key District 5A-4 matchup.

Marek Matheson, QB/SS, Kiefer