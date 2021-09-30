Numbers to know: Hornets seek 800th all-time win

NUMBERS TO KNOW
1,233: Season passing yards by Lincoln Christian’s Max Brown. The senior QB has 20 TD passes without an interception as the Class 3A No. 1 Bulldogs host Locust Grove.
799: All-time football wins for Booker T. Washington, which will try for the second time to reach 800 when Bartlesville visits Friday for homecoming. The Hornets rank 36th nationally in overall victories, according to MaxPreps.
53: Days since preseason camp started on Aug. 9 as Broken Arrow hosts Jenks for its home opener. It is also the first home game for first-year Tigers coach Josh Blankenship.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jacob Barney, OL/DT, Wagoner
Junior center has has helped solidify the offensive line in his first starting season as Bulldogs visit Bristow in a key District 4A-3 contest.
Tyreese Jones, RB, Sapulpa
Averages 10 yards per carry and has 11 TDs as No. 8 Chieftains host No. 1 Collinsville in a key District 5A-4 matchup.
Marek Matheson, QB/SS, Kiefer
Has 13 tackles for loss as the Trojans visit Victory Christian in District 2A-7 play.
Mason Mittasch, RB, Verdigris
Averages 6 yards per carry and has four rushing TDs as No. 4 Cards visit No. 9 Berryhill in a District 3A-4 showdown.
Kaden Rush, QB, Collinsville
Has accounted for four passing TDs and three rushing scores since taking over for starting QB Andrew Carney, who was injured on Sept. 10.
— By Mike Brown, Tulsa World