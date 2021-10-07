Numbers to know: Bixby's incredible streak, Emmanuel Crawford's long-range rushing TDs

NUMBERS TO KNOW

58: Consecutive quarters Bixby has played without ever trailing on the scoreboard — 14½ games! The Spartans, who carry a 41-game winning streak into Friday's blockbuster matchup at Choctaw, last fell behind 21-7 in the second quarter of their Sept. 4, 2020, game against Jenks. They rallied to win 42-35.

31.2: Average yards per pass reception this season by Collinsville’s Oscar Hammond. The 6-foot-4 senior has 16 catches for 499 yards and eight TDs as the Class 5A No. 1 Cardinals host Claremore.

14: Career TD runs of 50 yards or more by Grove’s Emmanuel Crawford. The junior RB has 20 rushing TDs this season and 39 over three years as the 4A No. 5 Ridgerunners host No. 7 Bristow on Friday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CJ Brown, RB, Beggs

Senior OSU commit averages 205.2 rushing yards per game as the Class 2A No. 3 Demons visit No. 1 Metro Christian in a battle of District 2A-7 contenders.

Dempsey Gibson, DE, Metro Christian