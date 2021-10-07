 Skip to main content
Numbers to know: Bixby's incredible streak, Emmanuel Crawford's long-range rushing TDs
Numbers to know: Bixby's incredible streak, Emmanuel Crawford's long-range rushing TDs

Cleveland’s Gabe Martinez makes a catch and runs it in for a touchdown during the game against Wagoner on Sept. 24 at Odom Field in Wagoner. 

NUMBERS TO KNOW

58: Consecutive quarters Bixby has played without ever trailing on the scoreboard — 14½ games! The Spartans, who carry a 41-game winning streak into Friday's blockbuster matchup at Choctaw, last fell behind 21-7 in the second quarter of their Sept. 4, 2020, game against Jenks. They rallied to win 42-35.

31.2: Average yards per pass reception this season by Collinsville’s Oscar Hammond. The 6-foot-4 senior has 16 catches for 499 yards and eight TDs as the Class 5A No. 1 Cardinals host Claremore.

14: Career TD runs of 50 yards or more by Grove’s Emmanuel Crawford. The junior RB has 20 rushing TDs this season and 39 over three years as the 4A No. 5 Ridgerunners host No. 7 Bristow on Friday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CJ Brown, RB, Beggs

Senior OSU commit averages 205.2 rushing yards per game as the Class 2A No. 3 Demons visit No. 1 Metro Christian in a battle of District 2A-7 contenders.

Dempsey Gibson, DE, Metro Christian

Has 19 stops behind the line among his 47 total tackles. Senior leader of a defense sure to be busy Friday against the speedy visitors from Okmulgee County.

Jacobe Johnson, WR/CB, Mustang

Explosive junior averages 25 yards per catch as the Broncos visit Union for a key District 6AI-2 matchup. When still a freshman, already had Division I scholarship offers in football and basketball.

Gabe Martinez, WR/SS, Cleveland

Averages 134.8 receiving yards per game with seven TDs as Tigers visit Skiatook in District 4A-3 action Friday. Also has three interceptions.

La'Trell Ray, RB/DB, Choctaw

Has 671 rushing yards and seven TDs, complementing the passing of Steele Wasel as the No. 2 Yellowjackets host No. 1 Bixby in a rematch of last year's 6A Division II state final.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

