`Nothing but the beginning' for Owasso's Brandon Ramsey Jr.
OWASSO – For Owasso defensive back Brandon Ramsey Jr., signing with Abilene Christian is the first chapter in the next journey.

"This is nothing but the beginning," Ramsey said. "I'm going to do great things. Y'all are going to remember this. I'm going to be great."

After a winter storm postponed last week's signing ceremony, Ramsey was recognized Wednesday morning along with the rest of Owasso's signees in front of their family members and friends.

"I just want to make sure I put on for my family and do what I need to do to represent them well and represent myself well," he said.

Ramsey, an All-State selection by the Oklahoma Coaches Association, had 32 tackles with two interceptions last season. He joins Union running back Rovaughn Banks as Tulsans signed by Oklahoma native Keith Patterson at Abilene Christian.

"It was the perfect fit," Ramsey said. "I went down there on my visit and had a good relationship with the coaches. They got along with my mom and with everybody.

"I knew it was the best place for me to grow as a person on the field and as a person off the field to be successful in what I do in life. Having the support system from my mom, it was easy to make that decision."

