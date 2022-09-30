Norman North survives in OT after Broken Arrow's big comeback

NORMAN – Broken Arrow did plenty of things right Thursday night – rolling up 626 yards of offense, never punting and rallying from a 29-point second-half deficit to force overtime.

But it ultimately wasn’t enough as the sixth-ranked Tigers lost 57-50 to No. 10 Norman North in a wild District 6AI-1 matchup at Harve Collins Field.

Carson Samson scored on a 1-yard run for North in overtime, while a fourth-down OT pass by Broken Arrow quarterback Owen Jones was batted away by North’s Elias Battle to end the game.

After blowing the lead, “our kids had every reason to just walk away and give up, but these guys performed under fire,” Norman North coach Justin Jones said. “They got a little bit of grit to them. That wasn’t coaching. That was those guys wearing those green jerseys rising up to the occasion and playing big.”

Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship was furious with his football team after the Tigers surrendered 604 yards to Norman North, which recorded its first win over one of Class 6AI’s Tulsa-area powers since 2016.

“I hope it stings and it’s the worst bus ride home you’ve ever had,” Blankenship told a somber group of players in a postgame huddle. Later, he also didn’t mince words while speaking with the Tulsa World.

“It was an awful, awful start in every phase of the game,” he said. “I don’t know why yet. We had a great week of practice and we traveled really well. Then we came out and just laid down there for a half. We waited way too long to start playing ball.”

The statistical numbers were sizable. Both Broken Arrow (1-4, 1-1 6AI-1) and Norman North (3-2, 1-1) recorded 26 first downs. The teams combined for five triple-digit rushers and two triple-digit receivers.

North quarterback Kamden Sixkiller accounted for 406 yards of offense (including 207 rushing on 14 carries) and five touchdowns. He had scoring runs of 8, 65 and 22 yards and completed 15-of-21 passes for 199 yards, with touchdown throws of 23 and 33 yards to Cason Cabbiness.

Samson – filling in for injured Oklahoma commit Chapman McKown) had 26 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 5 and 36 yards before his decisive 1-yarder.

The Timberwolves had 405 rushing yards, but Broken Arrow still outgained them on the ground, finishing with 431 yards. Nate Jones (18 carries, 155 yards, one TD), quarterback Cooper Bates (11 carries, 125 yards, one TD) and Kayden Jones (14 carries, 114 yards, two TDs) all reached triple digits.

Broken Arrow receiver Kaleb Barnett had five catches for 100 yards and a score, while North’s Cabbiness had 10 catches for 128 yards and the two scores.

After recovering an onside kickoff, North scored on a 36-yard run by Samson to go up 50-21 with 42 seconds left in the third quarter and the game seemed well in hand for the Timberwolves, but the Tigers came roaring back.

Before the quarter ended, Nate Jones scored on a 74-yard run, and after a North fumble, Kayden Jones scored from the 3 to make it 50-35. Broken Arrow then successfully executed an onside kickoff and quickly scored on a 45-yard pass from Owen Jones to Barnett with 8:00 still remaining in regulation.

After taking over at the North 30 for its final drive, Broken Arrow converted on a fourth-and-9 play, with Owen Jones hitting Barnett for 23 yards to the 7. From there, Owen Jones found tight end Zachary Seibert for the touchdown with 20 seconds left and Nate Jones ran in a tying 2-point conversion.

NORMAN NORTH 57, BROKEN ARROW 50 (OT)

Broken Arrow;7;0;21;22;0;—;50

Norman North;14; 8;28 ;0 ;7;—;57

BA – Kayden Jones 4 run (Hunter Martens kick)

NN – Kamden Sixkiller 8 run (Will Sutherlin kick)

NN – Sixkiller 65 run (Sutherlin kick)

NN – Carson Samson 5 run (Lee Turnipseed pass from Owen Eshelman)

NN – Cason Cabbiness 23 pass from Sixkiller (Sutherlin kick)

BA – Cooper Bates 80 run (Martens kick)

NN – Sixkiller 22 run (Sutherlin kick)

BA – Kade Matthews 15 pass from Owen Jones (Martens kick)

NN – Cabbiness 33 pass from Sixkiller (Sutherlin kick)

NN – Samson 36 run (Sutherlin kick)

BA – Nate Jones 74 run (Martens kick)

BA – Kayden Jones 3 run (Martens kick)

BA – Kayleb Burnett 45 pass from Owen Jones (Martens kick)

BA – Zachary Seibert 7 pass from Owen Jones (Nate Jones run)

NN – Samson 1 run (Sutherlin kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: BA 26, NN 26. Rushes-yards: BA 53-431, NN 40-405. Passing yards: BA 195, NN 199. Passes: BA 18-31-0, NN 15-21-0. Fumbles-lost: BA 1-1, NN 1-1. Penalties-yards: BA 11-89, NN 5-51. Punts-Avg: BA 0-0, NN 2-13.