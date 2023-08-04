Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ALL-WORLD RANKINGS

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Vote now: Here are the top-10 defensive linemen for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2023 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position. Voting ends 3 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August. Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer. You voted: Hudson Ball, Jenks Trey Barnes, Union Kason Hatley, Bixby Brandon Hobbs, Bixby Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley Danny Okoye, NOAH Derrick Osmond, Broken Arrow Deacon Peterson, Coweta Sam Rhoades, Bishop Kelley Alex Shieldnight, Wagoner Vote View Results Back

1. Danny Okoye

NOAH, 6-5, 250, Sr.

The state's top college recruit in the Class of 2024. During the past two seasons. has produced 121 tackles, including 37 for losses, with 16.5 sacks. On offense last year, had 14 rushes for 64 yards and six catches for 58 yards with two TDs. Also averaged 34.6 yards on 12 punts.

2. Alex Shieldnight

Wagoner, 6-4, 235, Jr.

Produced 83 tackles with 12 sacks for the 4A champion Bulldogs last season. As a tight end, had 23 catches for 363 yards and is described by coach Dale Condict as a "very physical blocker." Has offers from OU, OSU, TU and five other majors.

3. Hudson Ball

Jenks, 6-2, 225, Jr.

Had a breakout year in 2022 with 99 tackles, 28 quarterback hurries and five sacks.

4. Sam Rhoades

Bishop Kelley, 6-4, 240, Sr.

Had 45 tackles last season and 111 over the past two years. Also used as a wide receiver/tight end. A returnee from last summer's rankings. Offered by Army, Air Force, New Mexico State and Eastern Michigan.

5. Derrick Osmond

Broken Arrow, 6-6, 235, Sr.

Had 36 tackles and a 33-yard fumble return for a TD last season. Also used as a tight end and caught three passes for 33 yards and a TD. Offered by Kansas, Tulsa and six other majors.

6. Brandon Hobbs

Bixby, 5-10, 240, Sr.

Recorded 32 tackles with seven for losses for the 6AI champions last season. Also is a contributor on the offensive line. "He's the ringleader (on the D-line), he's a leader, smart and plays so hard. He had a scoop-and-score that got called back in the semifinal, but everyone saw how fast he is."

7. Reid Jones

Bishop Kelley, 6-3, 275, Sr.

Also used as a tight end and long snapper. Invited to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl. Kelley coach JJ Tappana said he "very athletic for a defensive tackle." Also was in last summer's rankings.

8. Kason Hatley

Bixby, 5-10, 295, Sr.

Recorded 31 tackles with 12 for losses last season. Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. "Kason is fast, strong and can run. He's been to every Bixby Spartan football camp we've ever had since second or third grade. We expect big things out of him."

9. Deacon Peterson

Coweta, 6-2, 260, Sr.

As a junior, was a key part of a dominating Tigers' defense in an 11-1 season. had 46 tackles with eight sacks and nine QB hurries.

10. Trey Barnes

Union, 5-11, 275, Sr.

Had 19 tackles with four for losses and a forced fumble in 2022.

