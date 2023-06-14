James Ballinger was astounded.

Danny Okoye routinely evaded the guard of NOAH’s towering offensive linemen in one-on-one drills. The NOAH coach watched as the sophomore bounced off larger bodies with relative ease. At times, he’d drive blockers nearly 30 pounds heavier firmly into the dirt.

“I remember we had some really big offensive linemen back then,” Ballinger said. “(Okoye) was bullying them. It was well before he was filled out like he is now. He was still in really good shape but man, it was impressive.

It was in that moment, on a hot, summer afternoon in Claremore that Ballinger pinpointed the generational talent on his team.

Fast forward, Okoye has become a hot commodity as a high school football prospect, holding offers from household college programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State and others. He is currently rated as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Oklahoma, and No. 160 nationally.

The notoriety and accolades is rather unorthodox, particularly for a home-schooled athlete, Ballinger said.

Still, the outside voices and negative connotations from pundits don’t bother Okoye, who hopes to disprove the stigma of home-schooled kids’ inability to compete at a Division I college program.

“I’m really playing to make history,” Okoye said. “I’m here to do it. I want to prove everyone wrong who thinks home-schooled kids shouldn’t be recruited or play at a high level.”

High-caliber home-schooled prospects don’t come often. Neither do players with the versatility and athleticism of Okoye, Ballinger says.

Okoye, who has played up to six different positions with the Jaguars, is described by his coach as a “Swiss Army Knife.”

In two seasons at NOAH, he has lined up as a running back, slot receiver, tight end, offensive tackle, punter and edge rusher — where he draws the most attention.

“Offensively, we haven’t even figured out where to use him,” Ballinger said. “He’s just such a freak athlete. You don’t come across kids like him very much.”

Okoye said he embraces the opportunity to play all over the field, but he realizes his future as a football player is on defense.

“I like being on both sides of the ball, but I’m mainly being recruiting as an edge rusher, outside linebacker type role,” he said. “I’m fine with that because it’s my strength.”

Okoye remembers the moment his recruitment skyrocketed. He replays it in his mind frequently, using it as a reminder of what propelled to his current status as a prospect.

In July 2022, Okoye attended a “Down and Dirty” camp hosted by Oklahoma State. He saw it as an opportunity to showcase himself on a national stage once he discovered scouts from 247Sports, Rivals and On3 were reportedly in attendance.

Dominant performances against the state’s top offensive linemen led to OSU defensive line coach Greg Richmond calling Okoye into his office. Moments later, he received a scholarship offer, and the hype skyrocketed.

“It kind of gave me a sense of assurance,” Okoye said. “It made me feel like I got the goods and all.”

Shortly thereafter, Tulsa offered, followed by OU, Southern California and Arkansas.

By the year’s end, Okoye held 22 scholarship offers, seven of which came from blueblood programs.

“I look back on that day a lot as the moment everything really took off for me,” Okoye said. “That really set the stage for me.

“I think I really disproved some people at that camp, and I was ready to do it again.”

A productive junior season featuring 43 tackles, six sacks and 16 TFL furthered him in the recruiting ranks. Still, it didn’t shield him from the doubt and skepticism that followed on social media.

The “overrated offers” comment he often inherits on social media is just as frequent now as it was before his transfer to NOAH prior to his sophomore season, said Okoye. "Bandwagon offers" is another slight which has resurfaced as of late, Okoye said. Of course, he understands the notion for the lack of attention around home-school recruits, to an extent. The last to make the NFL was former Denver Bronco and Florida Gator Tim Tebow.

This Friday, June 16, Okoye is scheduled for an official visit with the University of Texas — one of 10 programs listed in his top 10 schools list released in May — and is relishing every moment heading in.

“Middle school me would have been so excited,” Okoye said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity to visit a program (like Texas).

"It still doesn't feel real."

As Okoye reflects on his path from under-the-radar prospect to big name in recruiting, he finds pride in realizing the exclusiveness of his journey to high school football stardom.

While the brand-name offers are satisfying, Okoye hopes they are a foreshadowing of what is to come.