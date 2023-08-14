Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oklahoma is one of NOAH defensive lineman Danny Okoye's top six finalists for his commitment as the state's No. 1 football recruit in the Class of 2024.

Okoye announced Sunday on Twitter that the other colleges he is considering are Alabama, Colorado, Louisiana State, Tennessee and Texas.

During the past two seasons. Okoye has produced 121 tackles, including 37 for losses, with 16.5 sacks.

Verbal commitments are not binding. The early football signing period for the Class of 2024 starts Dec. 20.