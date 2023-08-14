Barry Lewis
Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor
Oklahoma is one of NOAH defensive lineman Danny Okoye's top six finalists for his commitment as the state's No. 1 football recruit in the Class of 2024.
Okoye announced Sunday on Twitter that the other colleges he is considering are Alabama, Colorado, Louisiana State, Tennessee and Texas.
During the past two seasons. Okoye has produced 121 tackles, including 37 for losses, with 16.5 sacks.
Verbal commitments are not binding. The early football signing period for the Class of 2024 starts Dec. 20.
