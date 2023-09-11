NOAH four-star defensive lineman recruit Danny Okoye announced on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend that he'll announce his college destination on Sept. 20 at Core Society in Bixby at 6:30 p.m.

🚨🚨

I will be making my announcement next Wednesday on September 20 at 6:30pm



Location:

Core Society

7690 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK 74008



All welcome

Will also be live on Instagram

📸D._.ph4ntom — Danny "🅿️hantom" Okoye (@itsdanielokoye) September 10, 2023

Okoye, who had previously announced his top six college finalists, also announced on X a top three Sunday: Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas.

Two weeks ago, Okoye was very impressed with his official to Oklahoma. Okoye wrote about the visit in last week's diary entry with the Tulsa World.

Okoye, who is currently dealing with a second-degree AC joint sprain, is rated by Rivals.com as the state's top recruit. He was also considering Alabama, LSU and Colorado.

Verbal commitments are not binding. The early football signing period for the Class of 2024 starts Dec. 20.