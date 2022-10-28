No. 4 Wagoner cruises past Catoosa 63-6 for district win

WAGONER — When Wagoner wide receiver Brayden Skeen was complimented on his pass-catching ability, the senior threw a curve that only an offensive coordinator would smile about.

“Blocking is one of my favorite things,” Skeen said of opening run holes for the Bulldogs’ stable of fleet backs Braylan Roberson, Kale Charboneau and Gabe Rodriguez.

“I’m out here to help my team,” Skeen said after scoring his fourth receiving touchdown of the season during Wagoner’s 63-6 District 4A-3 win over Catoosa on Friday night.

Skeen caught a 20-yard TD pass at the 7:25 mark of the third quarter in the one-sided battle.

“I’m there when they need me,” Skeen added of his contribution.

Skeen, who had three catches for 67 yards, wasn’t the only contributor during the Senior Night game.

Roberson scored a defensive TD in the first quarter when he grabbed a tipped ball by teammate Witt Edwards. Roberson then raced 53 yards to the end zone.

The Bulldogs (6-3) scored on offense next as Mattson Swanson ran 18 yards for a TD. Ethan Muehlenweg added the first of his five extra-point kicks. Logan Bloxsom added two PATs.

Rodriguez scored on runs of 9 and 18 yards, and Charboneau ran for one score and threw for three others.

Charboneau had an 11-yard run and TD passes of 33, 20 and 6 yards. Edwards caught TD passes of 33 and 6 yards, while Skeen had the other for 20.

Trenton Edwards completed the scoring with a 9-yard run with 4:20 left in the game.

“It was a great job on another district win,” Bulldog coach Dale Condict said. “I saw improvement on both sides of the ball.”

Wagoner had 456 total yards of offense. Charboneau completed 18-of-23 pass attempts for 229 yards.

WAGONER 63, CATOOSA 6

Catoosa;0;0;6;0;--;6

Wagoner;13;28;7;15;--;63

WAG – Braylan Roberson 53 interception return (run failed).

WAG – Matson Swanson 18 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick).

WAG – Gabe Rodriguez 9 run (Muehlenweg kick).

WAG – Kale Charboneau 11 run (Muehlenweg kick).

WAG – Rodriguez 18 run (Logan Bloxsom kick).

CAT – Tanner Casey 53 run (kick failed).

WAG – Witt Edwards 33 pass from Charboneau (Muehlenweg kick).

WAG – Brayden Skeen 20 pass from Charboneau (Bloxsom kick).

WAG – W. Edwards 6 pass from Charboneau (Muehlenweg kick).

WAG – Trenton Edwards 9 run (Beau McFarland run).

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: Catoosa 7, Wagoner 23; Rushing: Catoosa 25-1, Wagoner 29-227; Passing: Catoosa 119, Wagoner 229; Passes: Catoosa 9-22-2, Wagoner 18-23-0; Punts: Catoosa 7-26.9, Wagoner 1-29; Fumbles-lost: Catoosa 0-0, Wagoner 1-0. Penalties-yards: 3-45, Wagoner 9-90.