No. 4 Mustang holds on to defeat No. 5 Owasso for second straight season

MUSTANG — Mustang football coach Lee Blankenship doesn’t think about geography when discussing his program’s rise into the ranks of the Class 6AI elite. But a lot of other people will do it for him.

On Friday, for the second straight night, an Oklahoma City-area team proved a point against a Tulsa-area power. Led by do-everything star and Oklahoma commitment Jacobe Johnson, No. 4 Mustang beat No. 5 Owasso for a second straight season, this time by a 27-17 count in a late September game that could have huge postseason implications down the line.

Mustang (4-1, 2-0 District 6AI-2) now appears to be in prime position to duel with No. 2 Union for the district title, should the Broncos take care of business in their remaining games.

Owasso (1-4, 0-2) can look forward to what, on paper, should be a lighter schedule down the stretch. After opening the season with five games against top-5 6AI foes, the Rams’ final five games will be against teams that entered Friday with a combined 5-17 record. Coach Bill Blankenship — Lee Blankenship’s cousin — can only hope the Rams hang in there.

“They played very well, and we just couldn’t get out of our own way,” Bill Blankenship said. “It’s going to be a challenge (to keep the Rams’ confidence up), but that’s why we do it. We think this prepares us for what we want to do in the playoffs. But we’ve got to get there first and we’ve got to start winning games to get into the playoffs.”

During the past 25 years, wins by 6A Oklahoma City-area teams against Tulsa-area teams have been reasonably rare. But now there have been two in as many nights, as Norman North stunned Broken Arrow 57-50 in overtime on Thursday.

“I could care less about geography,” Lee Blankenship said. “I know that this is becoming a thing in Mustang. We feel like we have a good program. Our community, our kids, our administration, are so bought in and are believers in what we’re doing here. The Mustang Broncos are going to be around for a long time.

“(Class) 6A Division I is like the SEC. Every single week, anybody can beat anyone.”

Johnson scored three long touchdowns in Mustang’s 47-41 win last season over the Rams and he tormented Owasso again, catching a 52-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tristen Russell and then playing a starring role in a play that turned the game solidly in Mustang’s favor.

On the final play of the third quarter, Russell crumpled to the turf and was assisted by trainers as he exited the field. Backup quarterback Trajan Williamson began warming up and took the field for a third-down play to start the fourth quarter. He took the shotgun snap and rolled right and pitched to Johnson, who hit a wide-open Keegan Bass in stride on a 48-yard touchdown pass that put Mustang up 24-10.

Leading the cheers — and sprinting to follow the play on the sideline — was Russell, who wasn’t injured at all. Lee Blankenship finally admitted the planned ruse during a postgame interview with Mustang radio broadcaster Chris Needham, saying Bill Blankenship “would have done it to me, too.”

Russell completed 13-of-23 passes for 188 yards. Johnson only had the one catch and one pass to go with one carry, for 2 yards.

Mustang “is good anyway,” Bill Blankenship said, “but then you add a player like (Johnson) that causes you to try to double-team and do all kind of matchups that get us completely out of our comfort zone.”

Owasso’s star quarterback, senior Mason Willingham, rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and passed for 99 yards, but left the game late in the third quarter after being sacked and did not return. Backup Tyler Caviness finished the game. Bill Blankenship said he didn’t know Willingham’s status going forward.

Caviness led a late Owasso touchdown drive, completing a 24-yard scoring pass to Tariek Johnson with 4:18 left, but only after an apparent 58-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Mustang’s Elijah Garcia was reversed by officials, who ruled there had been an inadvertent whistle on the play.

Game officials also failed to correct an error by the sideline chain gang on the opening drive – the crew had fourth down listed on the sticks when it should have been third down – and so Owasso had to settle for a 20-yard field goal (on what really was third down) by Chase Everett.

Mustang went up 7-3 on the 52-yard touchdown pass from Russell to Johnson early in the second quarter.

Willingham broke a tackle in the backfield on a 54-yard touchdown jaunt with 2:04 left in the first half, but Mustang’s Keegan Bass returned the ensuing kickoff 53 yards to the Owasso 29, then scored on an 18-yard run 51 seconds before halftime. That gave the Broncos a 14-10 lead. Aiden Jordan contributed field goals of 27 and 18 yards for Mustang in the second half. After his first-quarter field goal, Everett missed two other attempts for Owasso.

MUSTANG 27, OWASSO 17

Owasso 3 – 7 – 0 – 7 — 17

Mustang 0 – 14 – 3 – 10 — 27

O – Chase Everett FG 20

M – Jacobe Johnson 52 pass from Tristen Russell (Aiden Jordan kick)

O – Mason Willingham 54 run (Everett kick)

M – Keegan Bass 18 run (Jordan kick)

M – Jordan FG 27

M – Bass 48 pass from Johnson (Jordan kick)

M – Jordan FG 18

O – Tarick Johnson 24 pass from Tyler Caviness (Everett kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: OWA 17, MUS 16. Rushing att.-yds.: OWA 35-131, MUS 34-116. Passing yards: OWA 141, MUG 236. Passes C-A-I: OWA 15-27-1, MUS 14-24-1. Fumbles No.-lost: OWA 2-0, MUG 1-0. Penalty no.-yds.: OWA 6-55, MUS 6-58. Punts-Avg.: OWA 3-29, MUG 3-32. Team records: OWA 1-4, 0-2; MUS 4-1, 2-0.