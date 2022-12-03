No. 3 Wagoner upsets No. 1 Cushing 24-21 with last-second field goal to win 4A championship

EDMOND — Wagoner quarterback Kale Charboneau looked as calm as Tom Brady while leading a masterful drive for the history books Saturday night.

But looks can be deceiving.

“No, I was not calm at all,” Charboneau said. “I was nervous the whole game.”

With the score tied in the Class 4A championship game, Charboneau led the Bulldogs in 15 plays and five minutes into position for Ethan Muehlenweg’s field goal attempt with three seconds left.

“I couldn’t even watch,” Charboneau said. “I was turning my back (to the field). It was so scary.”

After a Cushing time out to try and ice him, Muehlenweg connected on a 36-yard field goal that gave third-ranked Wagoner a 24-21 victory over No. 1 Cushing at Chad Richison Stadium.

Charboneau accounted for 257 yards and three touchdowns to help the Bulldogs (11-3) win their sixth state title in 12 seasons. He completed 16-of-33 passes for 147 yards and two TDs, and had 26 carries for 110 yards and a TD.

Cushing (13-1), in a state final for the first time since 2014, tried for its first gold ball since 1961.

In a couple of ways, it was a great comeback for Wagoner. The Bulldogs rallied from a 14-point deficit and avenged a Week 6 loss at Cushing — the largest-margin of defeat in Dale Condict’s 18 seasons as Wagoner’s head coach.

“After (Cushing) beat us 42-0, it feels pretty good,” Muehlenweg said.

This season also has been a big comeback for Muehlenweg, who had a strong sophomore year, but was sidelined last year with a torn ACL suffered in the opener. Logan Bloxsom filled in for Muehlenweg last year and as a result, they alternated kicks this season.

It was Muehlenweg’s turn on the winning kick. His reaction after the ball left his foot and went through the uprights?

“I just started running before I got jumped,” Muehlenweg said with a smile.

It was his second decisive field goal in the playoffs as he also had the winner in the 13-10 quarterfinal victory at Tuttle — although that was early in the fourth quarter and not in the final seconds.

Wagoner tied the game at 21 on Charboneau’s 3-yard touchdown run with 1:29 left in the third quarter. That capped another time consuming drive — 14 plays and 67 yards. Charboneau’s 32-yard run a third-and-4 ignited the drive.

Time of possession was a huge factor as Wagoner held the ball for 32:04 compared to Cushing’s 15:56 — a keep-away recipe to how to slow down a high-scoring offense that had not been held below 42 points in a game this season.

“A team like that — if you keep giving them snaps, eventually they’re going to score,” Condict said.” You have to minimize their snaps. I felt like we needed two-to-four really good, long drives, whether you score or not. I was really frustrated that we didn’t score on those first couple of possessions, but it ended up working out all right.”

Condict was referring to Wagoner coming up scoreless on two early possessions inside the Cushing 30. The first ended with Bloxsom’s missed 37-yard field goal and the second was a turnover on downs. Edwards had an interception at the Cushing 29 to set up the latter threat.

Cushing then drove 67 yards in seven plays, capped by Brady Matheson’s diving catch on Blaze Berlowitz’s 26-yard pass.

On the second quarter opening play, Wagoner answered with the tying TD as Brayden Skeen got behind the second to haul in Charboneau’s 48-yard bomb.

Cushing regained the lead at 14-7 on Noah Jones’ 3-yard TD run, capping a drive that covered 84 yards in 13 plays.

The Tigers then cashed in Riley Matheson’s fumble recovery after Charboneau was sacked by Brody Berlowitz at the Wagoner 47. Three plays later, Blaze Berlowitz connected with his brother Brody on a 25-yard TD strike for a 21-7 lead with 5:08 left in the first half.

Wagoner then chewed up nearly all of the remaining time before intermission. Edwards pulled down Charboneau’s 6-yard TD pass in the left corner of the end zone with one second remaining as the Bulldogs cut their deficit to 21-14. A key play on the drive was a fourth-and-4 conversion as Charboneau’s pass deflected into the hands of a diving Skeen for a 13-yard gain to the Cushing 40.

As it turned out, that drive proved to be a preview of how the game ended.

On the winning drive that started at Wagoner’s 34 with 5:09 left, Charboneau carried on eight of the 15 plays before the field goal. His runs converted a pair of third downs and a fourth down.

“Kale Charboneau is the quarterback-sneak champ of the state of Oklahoma,” Condict said. “We’ve probably tried 20 to 25 of them, and he’s 100%.”

The final big play to set up the field goal was Gabe Rodriguez’s 18-yard run to the 15.

“It feels like a dream come true,” said Charboneau as a wild celebration took place on the field. “It’s great to be a part of.”

It wasn’t the first time that the Bulldogs scored in the final minute to win a state final — they also did it in a come-from-behind situation against Oologah in 2015. And in that situation, the Bulldogs then held on as Oologah missed a winning field goal in the final seconds.

“The pressure was more (in 2015) because we were favored,” Condict said. “This one, I felt like we were out there on borrowed time. It was amazing. “Where in the world can you go and feel like this? There’s not a drug you can take to make you feel like this right here.”