No. 3 Millwood routs Victory Christian, 54-22, to advance to 2A title game

ADA — Victory Christian surrendered seven turnovers Friday night as No. 3 Millwood eliminated the Conquerors 54-22 in the 2A semifinal game at East Central University’s Koi Ishto Stadium.

The Falcons will play No. 1 Washington, which defeated No. 8 Jones 49-14 Friday night, for the Class 2A state championship on Saturday, Dec. 10, at UCO’s Chad Richison Stadium.

Senior Millwood do-it-all back Rickey Hunt Jr. ran for three touchdowns, caught a 54-yard touchdown, ran in two 2-point conversions and threw a 2-point conversion as he paced the Falcons with 200 total yards.

“You do your best,” Victory coach Brett Smith. “We practiced tackling all week. We knew we had to tackle low No. 9 (Micho Lavine), No. 28 (Hunt Jr.). They’re tremendous athletes.”

Victory punted, lost a fumble then turned the ball over on downs on its first three possessions. The Falcons accrued a 24-0 lead without completing a pass.

“We had a lot of self-inflicted errors early on. Bad things that we don’t ever do,” Smith said. “They (Millwood) got a ton of penetration up front. Our O-line is really solid. That’s probably the most we’ve struggled all year blocking their front.

“I’m not going to say there’s anything wrong that we did. They took over the game, and that’s just how football works sometimes.”

Lavine, a junior, took the big chunks as he averaged 17.3 yards per carry Friday night on 156 rushing yards. Hunt Jr. followed with methodical cuts through the trenches for 7.7 yards per carry.

“You really just kind of tip your hat. We changed defensive fronts halfway through the game, did a little bit better slowing them down,” Smith said, “but ultimately, their athleticism, it shines.”

Victory senior tailback Judah Byrams scored the first Conquerors touchdown on a 1-yard carry after its defense forced Millwood’s first punt of the game late in the second quarter.

Millwood responded with a quick drive completed by a Hunt Jr. touchdown 42 seconds short of the halftime buzzer.

Victory took back over in its own territory, but following incompletions on first and second downs, Millwood senior defensive back Will Mays intercepted a Conquerors third-down pass and returned it 68 yards for a Falcons touchdown. Millwood took the locker room with a 30-point lead moments after it had been an 18-point game.

Millwood freshman quarterback CJ Turnbull finished the first half 1-4 for 12 yards. When the Falcons coaching staff called upon him to go for broke on his fifth attempt of the game, Turnbull delivered a spiraling 57-yard pass down the left sideline into sophomore Xzavier Thompson’s hands just as he outlasted the Victory defensive back.

Millwood went up 48-6 on the underclassmen connection, its greatest advantage of the night.

“They (Millwood) are going to get the big, explosive plays. You have to limit those, and we didn’t do a good job limiting them,” Smith said.

Senior back Jordan Coleman and junior quarterback Ayden Hamilton, who led the Conquerors with 135 yards rushing and 75 yards passing, scored a touchdown each in the fourth quarter to cut into the Victory deficit.

On his 2023 graduates that played their final game Friday night, Smith said: “When they were freshman, they went 3-7. They’ve now made it to the state semifinals. They’re back-to-back district champions. They have nothing to hang their heads over. … They’ve restored the pride of Victory football.”

MILLWOOD 54, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 22

Victory Christian 0 6 0 14 — 22

Millwood 16 20 12 6 — 54

MW — Micho Lavine 17 run (Rickey Hunt Jr. 2)

MW — Hunt Jr. 2 run (Dylan Daniels 2 pass from Hunt Jr.)

MW — CJ Turnball 2 run (Hunt Jr. 2)

VC — Judah Byrams 1 run (2 failed)

MW — Hunt Jr. 3 run (2 failed)

MW — Mays 68 interception return (2 failed)

MW — Hunt Jr. 20 run (2 failed)

MW — Xzavier Thompson 57 pass from CJ Turnbull (2 failed)

VC — Ayden Hamilton 33 run (Eric Peterson 2 pass from Hamilton)

MW — Hunt Jr. 54 pass from Hamilton (2 failed)

VC — Jordan Coleman 2 run (Byrams 2)

First Downs — VC 17, MW 16; Rushes-Yards — VC 39-225, MW 45-307; Comp-Att-Int — VC 10-18-3, MW 3-6-0; Passing Yards — VC 72, MW 123; Fum-Lost — VC 2-1, MW 0-0 ; Penalty Yards — VC 5-37, MW 15-135; Total Yards — VC 297, MW 430; Punts-Avg — MW 3-30.3, VC 1-30