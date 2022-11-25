No. 2 OKC Millwood uses big plays to pull away late, down No. 3 Claremore Sequoyah 49-30 in 2A

HARRAH — Millwood’s big-play capabilities were on display Friday afternoon against Claremore Sequoyah, with senior Rickey Hunt Jr. playing a starring role.

Hunt carried 16 times for 193 yards (including touchdown runs of 74 and 56 yards), scored two 2-point conversions, threw a successful pass on another and made what essentially was a game-clinching interception as the second-ranked Falcons wore down No. 3 Sequoyah 49-30 in a Class 2A quarterfinal game at Evans Field.

Millwood (12-1) advanced to face either Chandler or Victory Christian in the semifinals, while Sequoyah (11-2) — which jumped to a 14-0 first-quarter lead — had its best season since 2012 ended despite rolling up 391 yards of offense.

The primary problem for the Eagles was Millwood’s long plays. Five of Millwood’s seven touchdowns came on plays of 50 yards or more and the Falcons finished with 470 yards of offense as a result. Millwood closed with a flourish, posting a 29-point fourth quarter after holding a 20-17 lead entering the final 12 minutes.

“We knew that was their offense and that’s what they did,” Sequoyah coach Rob Gilbreath said. “We knew we had to stop them, and it’s hard to stop them from doing it. We did a pretty good job the first half, but it got away from us in the second half.”

A career-best 46-yard field goal by Dylan Piguet with 3:34 left in the third quarter put Sequoyah ahead 17-14 and Millwood started at its own 8 after the ensuing kickoff. Four plays later, they were in the end zone, as freshman quarterback Schuylar Turnbull hit Xzavier Thompson on an 80-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-17. Turnbull completed 6-of-16 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns and also scored on a 1-yard run.

Millwood drove 84 yards and took a 26-17 lead on a 20-yard pass from Turnbull to Thompson, who just drug one foot inside the boundary to score with 6:01 left. But the teams combined for five touchdowns after that.

Two plays after the kickoff, Sequoyah quarterback Landon Gilbreath hit star running back Logan Hattaway on a 50-yard touchdown pass, with Hattaway bouncing off at least two Millwood defenders. That pulled the Eagles within 26-24 with 5:26 left.

Hunt then crushed any further hopes of the Eagles, scoring on a 56-yard run on the first play from scrimmage following Hattaway’s score, then intercepting a pass by Landon Gilbreath and returning it 35 yards to the Sequoyah 2, leading to a Turnbull score.

“The guys have been buying in all year, staying the course, and (Hunt) knows when he gets called on, he’s got to make the most of it,” Millwood coach Darwin Franklin said. “He’s got to make plays, and that’s what he did.”

A 70-yard run by Dylan Burks set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Hattaway with 2:22 left and Sequoyah trailed only 42-30, but Millwood recovered an onside kickoff and Micho Lavine reeled off a 58-yard touchdown run two plays later.

“We lost a little of our luster and confidence because they had scored a few and the more they score, the more your confidence goes down,” Rob Gilbreath said.

Hattaway, who had rushed for more than 200 yards in playoff wins over Sperry and No. 4 Eufaula, finished with 68 yards on 22 carries. Burks led the Eagles with 98 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

A short Millwood punt set up Sequoyah’s first scoring drive, which covered 42 yards and ended with a 2-yard run by Landon Gilbreath.

An interception by Sequoyah’s Sonny Proctor and his return to the Millwood 30 led to another score by the Eagles on a 6-yard run by Dylan Burks. That made it 14-0 with 3:33 left in the first quarter.

Millwood started its next possession buried at its own 4-yard line, but Hunt gave the Falcons life with a 74-yard touchdown run, then threw a 2-point conversion pass to Dylan Daniels.

The Falcons’ second score also came via the big play, as Turnbull lofted a deep ball to 6-foot-2 receiver Jaden Nickens. Nickens, taking advantage of a height edge, outleapt two Sequoyah defenders to grab the football, then raced to the end zone to tie the game with 1:51 left in the first half.

MILLWOOD 49, CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 30

Claremore Sequoyah;14;0;3;13;—;30

OKC Millwood;8;6;6;29;—;49

CS – Landon Gilbreath 2 run (Dylan Piguet kick)

CS – Dylan Burks 6 run (Piguet kick)

M – Rickey Hunt Jr. 74 run (Dylan Daniels pass from Hunt Jr.)

M – Jaden Nickens 71 pass from Schuylar Turnbull (run failed)

CS – Piguet FG 46

M —Xzavier Thompson 80 pass from Turnbull (run failed)

M –Thompson 20 pass from Turnbull (pass failed)

S – Logan Hattaway 50 pass from Jacob Marmon (Piguet kick)

M – Hunt Jr. 56 run (Hunt Jr. run)

M – Turnbull 1 run (Hunt Jr. run)

S – Hattaway 5 run (pass failed)

M – Micho Lavine 58 run (Denver Young kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: CS 17, MIL 15. Rushing att.-yds.: CS 51-252; MIL 33-286. Passing yards: CS 139; MIL 184. Passes C-A-I: CS 7-18-2; MIL 6-16-1. Fumbles no.-lost: CS 3-2; MIL 1-1. Penalty no.-yds.: CS 10-93; MIL 11-18. Punts-avg.: CS 2-27; MIL 5-27.4. Records: CS 11-2; MIL 12-1.