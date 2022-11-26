No. 2 MWC Carl Albert thumps No. 1 Grove behind Robinson, DeQuasie

OWASSO — Midwest City Carl Albert senior tailback Xavier Robinson accounted for 279 offensive yards as the second-ranked Titans thumped No. 1 Grove 55-21 Saturday night at Owasso Stadium to advance to the Class 5A championship game.

The Titans will play No. 5 McAlester, who bested No. 3 OKC McGuinness 39-29 Saturday night, on Dec. 3 at UCO’s Chad Richison Stadium. The Titans won five consecutive state championships from 2016-20 and will seek their 17th all-time title against the Buffaloes.

Robinson kicked off Carl Albert’s scoring onslaught on a 21-yard touchdown carry early in the first quarter. Later in the quarter, Titans quarterback Reed DeQuasie tossed a screen pass to Trystan Haynes, who took the ball 39 yards into the end zone to put the Titans ahead two scores.

“(Robinson) is pretty hard to tackle,” Grove coach Ron Culwell said. “We knew coming in they were going to be tough, and we knew we were going to have to buckle down and play really well. … We didn’t have our best night, and they played pretty well.”

Grove senior running back Emmanuel Crawford, who finished his career as Grove’s all-time leading rusher with over 6,600 career yards, scored on a 4-yard run to put the Ridgerunners on the scoreboard late in the first quarter.

The touted but uncommitted prospect finished his career on a 32-carry, 152-yard night. He scored each of Grove’s three touchdowns.

“Emmanuel is a special, special individual,” Culwell said. “I can’t say enough about him.”

The Titans scored 41 unanswered points as Robinson and DeQuasie continued their tear through the Grove defense despite committing 12 penalties for more than 110 yards.

The senior quarterback completed the game 10-12 for 215 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air. He added 38 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

A Haynes 73-yard punt return put the Titans ahead 55-7 early in the fourth period. All told, the Titans scored on eight of their first nine possessions Saturday night.

Grove senior quarterback and UCO-commit Carson Trimble completed 10-24 passes for 96 yards and rushed for 41 yards.

Senior receiver Hagen Hacker caught three of those passes for 35 yards and sophomore Jackson Gain caught five for 33.

“I can’t say enough about Carson about, about Hagen, about our linemen that were seniors… just all those guys,” Culwell said after the game. “All those guys are unbelievable kids, and I would do anything I could to help them any time.”

Crawford scored his last two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one on an 80-yard carry.

Carl Albert is 16-1 in championship games and has not lost since Booker T. Washington defeated the Titans 28-17 to claim the 2008 5A title.

CARL ALBERT 55, GROVE 21

Carl Albert 14 13 21 7 — 55

Grove 7 0 0 7 — 21

CA — Xavier Robinson 21 run (Ethan Spiwak kick)

CA — Trystan Haynes 39 pass from Reed Dequasie (Spiwak kick)

GR — Emmanuel Crawford 4 run (Jesse Arnall kick)

CA — Robinson 6 run (2pt no good)

CA — Dequasie 6 run (Spiwak kick)

CA — Trey Washington 75 pass from Dequasie (Spiwak kick)

CA — Dequasie 12 run (Spiwak kick)

CA — Robinson 67 run (Spiwak kick)

CA — Haynes 73 punt return (Spiwak kick)

GR — Crawford 80 run (Arnall kick)

GR — Crawford 7 run (Arnall kick)

First Downs — CA 20, GR 20; Rushes-Yards — CA 26-308, GR 47-197; Comp-Att-Int — CA 13-15-0, GR 10-24-3; Passing Yards — CA 247, GR 96; Fum-Lost — CA 0-0, GR 1-0; Penalty Yards — CA 12-110, GR 5-25; Total Yards — CA 555, GR 293; Punts-Avg — CA 2-44.5, GR 3-38.7