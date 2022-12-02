 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 1 Stillwater claims 6AII state title with 26-21 win over Choctaw, completes perfect season

EDMOND — Gage Gundy passed and ran for a touchdown in the third quarter to help lift top-ranked Stillwater past No. 2 Choctaw 26-21 in the Class 6AII state football championship game Friday afternoon at Chad Richison Stadium.

The Pioneers (13-0) won their first state title since 1967. Choctaw (11-2) lost in the state final for the second time in three years.

Gundy's 10-yard TD pass to Heston Thompson snapped a 7-7 halftime tie. With 1:10 left in the third, Gundy scored on a 54-yard run for a 20-7 lead.

Choctaw cut its deficit to 20-14 on Steele Wasel's 6-yard TD pass to Jax Smith with 4:08 remaining, but Zac Tyson's 6-yard TD run sealed the outcome with 1:12 left. Choctaw scored again with nine seconds left on Wasel's 4-yard TD toss to Juju Smith.

Stillwater's Noah Roberts had 23 carries for 198 yards. Wasel accounted for 413 yards, but threw three interceptions.

