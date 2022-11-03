No. 1 Coweta completes unbeaten regular season with 66-8 win

COWETA – The sound system music could not have been timed better Thursday night at Tiger Field.

Just as Coweta coach Tim Harper was ready to do his after-game talk, “We are the Champions” began playing. Harper stopped to enjoy it and added “to keep on fighting to the end,” he said with the vocals blasting out.

That summed up Class 5A’s No. 1 Coweta’s perfect 10-0 season as District 5A-3 champions at 7-0 with a 66-8 win over Memorial (1-6 and 2-8 overall) before a Senior Night crowd estimated at 1,500.

The team also joined an elite Coweta club. The Tigers became only the sixth team in school history to post an unbeaten season.

The 2022 Tigers joined the 1955, ’56, ’57, ’61 and ’95 squad to go unbeaten in the regular season.

When told of the history, Harper quickly added, “It’s one game at a time now.”

Harper’s right. Coweta has never won a third round game in the playoffs and must focus on advancing one game at a time.

As far as the Memorial game goes, it was over early. Noah Loyd intercepted a Charger pass 40 seconds into the game and return it 23 yards to put Coweta ahead for good.

Kicker Parker Stephens added his first of six extra point kicks. After the sixth kick, Coweta attempted 2-point conversions to finish up.

Coweta’s other scores were:

• Will Mason ran two yards with 4:27 left in the first quarter to make it 14-0.

• A'meir Brown also ran two yards for a 21-0 lead with :57 left in the opener.

• Brown had his second TD to open the second quarter. He raced two yards with 10:52 showing.

• Lolo Bell, who caught the winning overtime 2-point conversion to beat Del City last week, ran 49 yards to score with 6:05 showing for a 35-0 margin.

• Eain Williams ran four yards for a score with 1:00 left before halftime.

• Mason Ford opened the Tiger scoring in the third quarter. He caught a 15-yard pass from Na’kylan Starks with 10:10 left in the third.

• Quarterback Carson Laverty ran 12 yards for the next TD with 5:34 showing.

• Jaxson Stone caught a 48-yard pass from Talon Vaughn with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter.

• Memorial tallied with a 66-yard run by Keshaun Thompson. Ryan Harding ran for the 2-point conversion with 6:02 left.

• The scoring ended with Jonathan Wineinger’s 13-yard run with 2:29 showing.

COWETA 66, MEMORIAL 8

Memorial;0;0;0;8;-;8;

Coweta;21;21;12;12;-;66;

COW–Noah Loyd 23 interception return (Parker Stephens kick)

COW–Will Mason 2 run (Stephens kick)

COW–A’meir Brown 2 run (Stephens kick)

COW–Brown 2 run (Stephens kick)

COW–Lolo Bell 49 run (Stephens kick)

COW–Eain Williams 4 run (Stephens kick)

COW–Mason Ford 15 pass from Na’kylan Starks (run failed)

COW–Carson Laverty 12 run (pass failed)

COW–Jaxson Stone 8 pass from Talon Vaughn (pass failed)

MEM–Keshaun Thompson 66 run (Ryan Harding run)

COW–Jonathan Wineinger 13 run (pass failed)