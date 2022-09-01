Next All-World QB candidates: Coweta's Carson Laverty, Bixby's Connor Kirby, Muskogee's Jamarian Ficklin

When freshman Jackson Presley moved from Jenks back to California last month, it left an opening in the All-World Preseason Rankings for quarterbacks. Based on their performances in Week 0, here are three QBs who will be strong candidates to replace Presley when the next rankings are released. All-World rankings are based on past accomplishments, projected 2022 performance and college potential.

Carson Laverty

Coweta, Sr.

The move-in from Putnam North enjoyed a stellar debut with Coweta in a 44-14 win over perennial 5A powerhouse MWC Carl Albert. He completed 16-of-22 passes for 180 yards and a TD. Laverty also had 12 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. At Putnam North last year, he completed 129-of-198 passes for 1,747 yards and 15 TDs plus he rushed for 191 yards and three TDs. Laverty tossed six TD passes in a win against OKC Northwest Classen. In 2020, he passed for 1,426 yards and 12 TDs.

Connor Kirby

Bixby, Sr.

Accounted for 258 total yards in a 49-14 victory against Owasso. He rushed for two touchdowns in the Spartans’ season opener, including the go-ahead dash of 85 yards in the second quarter. Kirby completed 6-of-13 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown — a 35-yard connection to Sam McCormick. Kirby shared snaps with teammate Austin Havens, who is already in the rankings and won the readers' poll as the top QB. Last year, Kirby was used mostly in running situations and picked up 770 yards on 113 carries with 19 TDs. As a passer, he went 15-of-20 for 167 yards.

Jamarian Ficklin

Muskogee, So.

Ficklin followed up an impressive freshman year with a strong performance in an opening 28-26 win at Enid. He completed 15-of-23 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard strike to Ondraye Beasley. Ficklin also had three tackles at safety. Last year, he connected on 148-of-259 passes for 20 TDs. He also rushed for 150 yards and four TDs. Ficklin had a breakout game with 398 total yards against 6AII semifinalist Sand Springs in a mid-season game and finished the year with 332 yards against Ponca City. Ficklin and the Roughers open up their new stadium when they host Putnam City on Friday night.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World