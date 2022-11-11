NBC's Today Show football segment features Bixby High School

Bixby appears on NBC Today Show's Friday Morning Lights segment
BIXBY — For the second consecutive week, Bixby's Spartan Stadium was shown live on a national telecast.
On Friday morning, however, the Spartans weren't playing a football game on Lee Snider Field.
Instead, Bixby was featured on NBC's Today Show. Bixby was the ninth and last stop this season on the Today Show's weekly “Friday Morning Lights” segment.
It was like a quick pep rally as the football team, cheerleaders, band, dance team and color guard were included on the 2-minute segment. Bixby, which last week had the nation's longest active winning streak snapped at 58 during a game shown by ESPN2, wasn't playing Friday because it has a first-round bye in the 6AI playoffs. The Spartans return to action when they host a quarterfinal game Nov. 18.
NBC's production crew arrived before sunrise at 5:30 a.m., and the team, cheerleaders and band were there by 6:30 a.m.
Bixby's segment occurred during the Today Show's second hour. Until then, the show had been filled primarily with Veterans Day segments. At 7:22 a.m. from Rockefeller Plaza in New York, Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb introduced the football feature.
Karen Larsen, anchor for Tulsa NBC-affiliate KJRH, interviewed Bixby head coach Loren Montgomery while his players were behind them on the coldest morning of the fall, with temperatures in the high 30s.
Larsen first asked Montgomery about what's special to him about Friday Night Lights.
Montgomery answered, "In Oklahoma, there's nothing like Friday Night Lights. You've got the entire community, football team, the cheerleaders, and the entire community comes out for Friday Night Lights."
After the interview, the Pride of Bixby marching band played while the cheerleaders, dance team and color guard performed.
Bixby senior quarterback Austin Havens, who moved to Bixby from Owasso after last season, said it was “a pretty cool experience that not many people get to have.”
“It’s good for the whole school and community of Bixby to get the exposure it deserves,” Havens said.
The segment concluded with the show returning to New York and Kotb saying, "That was awesome," and added while turning to her co-hosts and nearby Navy sailors, "And hey guys on 3, can we say, `Go Spartans,' for those guys in Bixby — 1-2-3, `Go Spartans.' "
Because KJRH airs the Today Show on an hour delay, the segment wasn't shown locally until 8:22 a.m.
Montgomery said about the experience, “I think it encourages (players) and gives them motivation to continue to work hard and put in the work that they do."
Photos: Jenks ends Bixby's multi-year winning streak, 38-35
Bixby’s Jakeb Snyder collects a touchdown pass during the top-ranked Spartans’ ESPN2-televised loss to Jenks on Thursday night.
Quarterback Connor Kirby was a weapon in the Bixby run game, but the Class 6AI top-ranked Spartans were conquered 38-35 by Jenks on Thursday night. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World
Jenks’ Jaiden Carroll runs the ball during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Last week, Jenks QB Ike Owens had a brilliant fourth quarter and overtime period as the Trojans defeated Broken Arrow. On Thursday, Owens and the Trojans won 38-35 at top-ranked Bixby.
Bixby’s Tyson Williams (right) unsuccessfully tries to keep Jenks’ Ty Walls from getting in the end zone for a touchdown during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Tyson Williams mishandles a punt as Jenks’ Ashton Cunningham tackles him during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
In spite of having been diminished by injuries all season, coach Keith Riggs’ Jenks team finished the regular season at 8-2 overall and takes tremendous momentum into the Class 6AI postseason.
Jenks’ Ike Owens gets ready to throw a pass during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Kordell Gouldsby (right) gets around Jenks’ Cole Whittington and goes on to score a touchdown during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
As Jaiden Carroll and the Trojans rushed for 357 yards, Jenks won 38-35 at Bixby on Thursday. The Spartans’ state-record win streak has ended at 58 games.
Jenks’ Jalyn Stanford (right) tackles Bixby’s Connor Kirby during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Khyier Beaty looks back for the ball and makes a reception during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Jakeb Snyder (right) tries to get past Jenks’ Cooper Crissup during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ike Owens (left) tries to escape the grasp of Bixby’s Justin Kirk as Tyson Williams (right) closes in during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Jace Hager (left) and Jalyn Stanford tackle Bixby’s Jersey Robb (center) during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Austin Havens (right) hands off to Jersey Robb during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ike Owens (left) gets past Bixby’s Dylan Hasz during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ike Owens runs the ball during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ashton Cunningham (left) breaks up a pass intended for Bixby’s Cale Fugate during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Tyson Williams (left) tries to get around Jenks’ Sutton Grigsby during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ike Owens (left) celebrates with Landon Zaldivar after Owen’s touchdown during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby head coach Loren Montgomery looks on during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Jersey Robb (center) gets past Jenks’ Jalyn Stanford (left) during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Jersey Robb runs the ball during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Kordell Gouldsby scores a touchdown during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ty Walls (left) makes a catch over Bixby’s Tyson Williams and goes on to score a touchdown during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ty Walls dives for extra yards during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ayden Christiansen (left) is tackled by Bixby’s Dylan Hasz )(bottom) and Hank Puckett during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Jalyn Stanford (center) jumps to avoid Bixby’s Justin Kirk (right) and Garrett Vaughn during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks students cheer during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Connor Kirby runs the ball during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks head coach Keith Riggs before the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby head coach Loren Montgomery before the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby take the field to play Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby head coach Loren Montgomery (right) talks with Kordell Gouldsby before the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Kordell Gouldsby (left) tries to get past Jenks’ Ty Walls during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ashton Cunningham (right) tackles Bixby’s Cale Fugate during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Jenks’ Ike Owens (left) gets around Bixby’s Tyson Williams during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Jaiden Carroll runs the ball during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks pom squad cheers during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby band plays before the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ike Owens (right) scores during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby cheerleaders sing school song before the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Sam McCormick looks up at the referee for a touchdown signal after scoring during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Jalyn Stanford runs the ball during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby cheerleaders perform before the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Each side of Spartan Stadium was packed as the visiting Jenks Trojans ended Bixby’s state-record win streak at 58 games.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ike Owens throws a pass during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Sam Stone (right) and Bixby’s Cord Nolan (center) and Jett Turner dive for the ball during an onside kick during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Connor Kirby looks for an open receiver during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby band plays before the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
As time expired on Thursday’s 38-35 Trojan victory, Jenks coach Keith Riggs (left) met with Bixby counterpart Loren Montgomery for a midfield handshake.
Bixby’s Cale Fugate makes a catch for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks head coach Keith Riggs walks to midfield after his Trojans defeated Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Dylan Hasz (left) strips the ball from Jenks’ Ike Owens and the Spartans recover the fumble during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Sam Stone (bottom) tackles Bixby’s Connor Kirby during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Jaiden Carroll runs the ball during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Jakeb Snyder recovers a Jenks fumble during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Jersey Robb runs the ball during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ike Owens walks the sidelines in the closing minutes of the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
