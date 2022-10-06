Na'Kylan Starks leads Coweta to 49-0 rout over No. 1 McAlester

COWETA — For the first time since 1983, Coweta has knocked off a No. 1 team in the Tulsa World's football rankings.

Na'Kylan Starks passed for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead third-ranked Coweta past No. 1 McAlester 49-0 in a District 5A-3 showdown Thursday night at Tiger Field.

In a big way. the Tigers (6-0, 3-0) avenged McAlester's 33-2 win last October in another showdown of top-three teams.

McAlester (5-1, 2-1), coming off an emotional 34-33 overtime win last week at No. 4 Del City, opened Thursday's game with a 33-yard gain on a trick play, but it was all Coweta after that.

The Buffaloes then turned the ball over on downs and Coweta drove 72 yards in 11 plays. Mason Ford caught a 9-yard TD pass from Starks to finish off the five-minute drive and the Tigers' lead was never threatened during the rest of the game.

Coweta missed a chance to extend its lead before the end of the first quarter, but McAlester's Owen Russell came up with an end-zone interception.

The Tigers increased their lead to 14-0 on Starks' 19-yard TD strike to Carson Flanary with 7:22 left in the second quarter.

Five minutes later, Starks scrambled for a 14-yard TD run that made it 21-0 going into halftime.

Coweta opened the second half with a three-minute drive, capped by Starks' 32-yard TD bomb to Justis Grammar, who made a dazzling catch in the corner of the end zone.

In the last 1:10 of the third quarter, Coweta added TD on Starks' 16-yard pass to Noah Loyd and Nate Long's 30-yard fumble return for a 42-0 lead.

Ford scored the last TD on a 2-yard run with 2:32 left.

McAlester standout running back/safety Erik McCarty saw only limited playing time. He carried nine times for 38 yards. In last year's win at Coweta, he had 13 carries for 132 yards and two TDs.

COWETA 49, MCALESTER 0

McAlester;0;0;0;0;—;0

Coweta;7;14;21;7;—;49

C: Ford 9 pass from Starks (P. Stephens kick)

C: Flanary 19 pass from Starks (P. Stephens kick)

C: Starks 14 run (P. Stephens kick)

C: Grammar 32 pass from Starks (P. Stephens kick)

C: Loyd 16 pass from Starks (P. Stephens kick)

C: Long 30 fumble return (P. Stephens kick)

C: Ford 2 run (P. Stephens kick)