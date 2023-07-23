For more See the list of the Top 10 All-World running backs

BEGGS — Bridgette Reagan gazed upon a herd of juvenile, immature kids running around the field, sporting jerseys, helmets and pads.

The smell of dead grass greeted her as she took her seat and prepared for the next two hours, entrenched in the action of a third-grade, youth football game. The immediate nonsensical action on the field made it even more difficult to watch, said Reagan

“It was like watching a stampede on a football field,” she said. “You knew it wasn’t overly serious, but you were there to watch it, which I was.”

But one particular player was the apple of her eye; her grandson, Red Martel.

Albeit a peewee football event, Martel dominated the field of play. He captured the attention of each audience member — to Bridgette’s recollection — with his blunt and frank instructional methods, a common trait of the then-adolescent Red.

“He was a field general,” Reagan said. “Red — he had a way of always making the game, or whatever he was doing, about himself. The spotlight always seemed to shine on him and his teammates and peers gravitated toward him.

“I could tell back then that it was all a foreshadowing of what was to come for Red.”

And sure enough, it was.

Now a three-star running back, rated as the No. 842 overall recruit in the 2024 class and No. 8 prospect in the state of Oklahoma, according to 247Sports, Martel is currently committed to play college football at Kansas.

He is No. 1 in the Tulsa World’s All-World running back rankings, based on past performance, projected 2023 accomplishments and overall college potential. Players from all grades are eligible.

And while Red is the title various recruiting sites, coaches and even his own teammates know him by, it isn’t his given name.

Mekusapv Charlie Isreal-Orie Martel. His first name translates to “Christian” in the Muskogee nation, a heritage Red said he embraces, deriving from his father, Joe.

And as for how the nickname Red came about:

“It’s a long story,” Reagan said with a laugh in an interview with the Tulsa World. “I really don’t know if it’s worth telling.”

Shortly after Mekusapv was born, Reagan intended to be one of the first to visit her infant grandson. However, the moment she arrived in the hospital’s newborn nursery room, she realized their names were not attached to the babies’ tubs.

After minutes of searching, she found her grandson. But…

“He wasn’t dark,” Reagan said. “He was red as hell.”

And from that moment, she called him, “My little Red.” Of course, the name stuck everywhere he went.

After a breakaway touchdown run or any pristine offensive play, the public address announcer at Beggs Football Field utters that name as it echoes through the stadium’s sound system.

“I get goosebumps each time,” Martel said. “It’s pretty surreal each time.”

Through three seasons as a Beggs running back, Martel has worked under former OSU running back CJ Brown – now at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

And while Martel admitted that he would have loved to start for the Golden Demons as a freshman, he embraces the lessons learned under Brown and the rapport formed working alongside the former Beggs standout.

“CJ (Brown) taught me so much as a football player,” Martel said. “It was a joy playing with him.”

One of those lessons: “Don’t let the uncontrollable affect you.”

While his talent is on display every Friday night during high school football season, Martel’s 5-foot-10 stature has been a turnoff to various college coaches.

“It’s just how God made me,” Martel said. “It’s not something I can control, like CJ (Brown) told me.”

Oklahoma State never officially offered. The Cowboys hosted him for the third game of their 2022 season in a home contest against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. However...

“They didn’t really care that I was there. I’d be in the same room as some of the coaches and they wouldn’t speak to me. Some of the main ones, they’d walk right past me.”

Oklahoma, on the other hand, showed genuine interest, according to Martel. He said Sooners coach Brent Venables communicated with him “almost daily.” Running backs coach DeMarco Murray even once asked him about his presence at one of OU’s running backs showcase events.

“He asked me why I was even there,” Martel said. “Then he kind of pulled me aside and said he saw all that he needed to of me.”

And still, no offer from the Sooners.

But instances as such have fueled Martel throughout his football career. He’s often been known as “The little guy,” yet has always come through in pivotal moments — in spite of his stature.

As he embarks on the final chapter of his Beggs career, he reflects on the obstacles he has endured along the way. And as the days leading into his senior year wind down, Martel said hopes to prove one thing in particular to high school football pundits:

“Little guys rule.”

