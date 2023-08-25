MIDWEST CITY – Midwest City Carl Albert doesn’t lose often, and even less often by 30 points, which was the margin of the licking Coweta laid on the Titans to open last football season. A year later, Carl Albert earned its revenge on the Tigers.

Defending Class 5A champion Carl Albert, ranked No. 1, picked up four touchdowns from the returning state player of the year, tailback Xavier Robinson, while methodically rolling past No. 8 Coweta 38-10 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams at Gary Rose Stadium.

Robinson, an Oklahoma commitment, certainly will have games with more rushing yards – he had 92 on 19 carries – but that belied his importance Friday to Carl Albert (1-0). Every time the Titans had a short-yardage situation, and especially near the goal line, Robinson took direct snaps and picked his way through the defense, scoring on runs of 4, 5, 4 and 17 yards.

New Carl Albert starting quarterback Kevin Sperry, another Oklahoma commitment who moved from Prosper, Texas, during the offseason, was an efficient 8 of 11 passing for 134 yards.

Trystan Haynes returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards to record Carl Albert’s other touchdown. The Titans never trailed on Friday – a far cry from their 44-14 loss at Coweta in 2022. A lot of people thought the rematch might occur deep in last season’s playoffs, but the Tigers had an unbeaten season derailed by Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness in the quarterfinals.

Coweta (0-1) equaled Carl Albert this time around with 16 first downs, but the Tigers fought an uphill battle offensively. Star running back Lo Lo Bell had just 52 yards on 19 carries and new quarterback Noah Cooper completed 17 of 30 passes for 142 yards. Coweta fell into a 14-0 hole in the second quarter and never really recovered.

After a scoreless first quarter, Robinson capped a 78-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run on the second play of the second quarter for Carl Albert. He scored again on the Titans’ next drive, taking direct snaps on three straight plays, the last a 5-yard scoring run that pushed Carl Albert’s lead to 14-0.

Coweta answered with a 13-play, 77-yard scoring drive. Bell scored on a 3-yard run 1:51 before halftime. Led by backup quarterback Kash Ferris, Carl Albert put together a quick drive that Ethan Spiwak ended with a 35-yard field goal with 11 seconds left in the half, making it 17-7.

Up 24-7 after Haynes’ kickoff return, Carl Albert stopped Coweta on downs inside the 1-yard line, ending what proved to be the Tigers’ final major threat, although they did eventually end up with a 29-yard field goal from Landon Stephens late in the third quarter.

MWC CARL ALBERT 38, COWETA 10

Coweta;0;7;3;0;—;10

MWC Carl Albert;0;17;14;7;38

CA – Robinson 4 run (Spiwak kick)

CA – Robinson 5 run (Spiwak kick)

CO – Bell 3 run (Stephens kick)

CA – Spiwak 35 FG

CA – Haynes 90 kickoff return (Spiwak kick)

CO – Stephens 29 FG

CA – Robinson 4 run (Spiwak kick)

CA – Robinson 17 run (Spiwak kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs—CO 16, CA 16; Rushes-Yards—CO 40-114, CA 29-148; Comp-Att-Int—CO 17-30-0, CA 12-17-0. Passing Yards—CO 142, CA 190. Fumbles-Lost—CO 0-0, CA 2-0. Penalty Yards—CO 4-30, CA 5-37. Total Yards—CO 256, CA 338. Punts-Avg.—CO 4-27, CA 2-33.