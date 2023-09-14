Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Each week during the season, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ position last week in parentheses:

1. Shaker Reisig

Union, QB, Jr. (1)

Completed 15-of-17 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in a 31-24 loss at Jenks. This season, he is 71-of-89 for 821 yards and 10 TDs. Won a Class 6AI state title with Jenks in 2021 before moving to Union last year. Has a career record of 23-2 as a starter. Career totals: 351-of-477 passes for 5,024 yards and 50 TDs.

2. Jaxon Woods

Hominy, QB/DB, Sr. (3)

Accounted for 251 yards and four TDs in a 38-16 win over Pawhuska. This season, has completed 20-of-28 passes for 402 yards and six TDs, plus has 38 rushes for 234 yards and four TDs, and a touchdown reception for the Class A No 2 Bucks (3-0). In 2022, accounted for 4,071 yards and 55 TDs to help lead the Bucks to a 13-1 record and state semifinal berth.

3. Kaydin Jones

Jenks, RB, So. (4)

Carried 21 times for 156 yards in a 31-24 win over Union. Also had five catches for 50 yards. tossed a 16-yard TD pass and had two kickoff returns for 35 yards. For the season, has 54 carries for 331 yards and two TDs overall. Last year with Broken Arrow, rushed for 1,264 yards, caught 21 passes for 156 yards and had 13 TDs overall.

4. Red Martel

Beggs, RB, Sr. (2)

Kansas commit was held to 74 yards in a 35-16 loss to Rejoice Christian. In 2023, has 330 rushing-reciving yards and four TDs. Has rushed for 3,777 yards and scored 47 TDs since the start of 2021.

5. Witt Edwards

Wagoner, WR/LB, Sr. (6)

Had three receptions for 30 yards in a 34-13 win at Tahlequah. Wagoner coach Dale Condict said Edwards also contributed some “devastating blocks” had a solid game on defense. Starts at outside linebacker, but also can be used on defense in the secondary and at end. Last year, had 45 tackles with five sacks and three interceptions. Had 38 catches for 372 yards and five TDs, including a key catch in the 4A final.

6. Kordell Gouldsby

Bixby, RB/WR/CB (7)

Scored TDs on a 33-yard run, 37-yard reception and 67-yard punt return in a 61-7 win at Sand Springs. In three games this season, has 10 rushes for 234 yards, eight catches for 85 yards, five tackles and a 27.3 average on six punt returns. In 2022, produced 1,073 yards in an all-purpose role to help Bixby win the 6AI gold ball after winning two state titles at Holland Hall.

7. Danny Okoye

NOAH, DE, Sr. (5)

Sidelined for a 48-6 win over Grand Valley due to a shoulder injury. Will make his college commitment Sept. 20. His three finalists are Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas.

8. Hudson Henslick

Collinsville, WR/DB, Sr. (8)

Caught two TD passes and scored on a pick-six in a 68-7 victory over Skiatook. In two games, has four TD catches. In 2022, had 63 receptions for 1,047 yards and 10 TDs. Selected as an All-World second team DB.

9. Hank Puckett

Bixby, LB, Sr. (9)

Recorded eight tackles, including four solos, at Sand Springs. In three games, has 37 tackles, including 21 solos, with four for losses, two sacks and five QB hurries. An All-World first-team selection last year when he had 128 tackles, including 15 for losses.

10. Jamarian Ficklin

Muskogee, QB, Jr. (NR)

Returns to the rankings after appearing for a few weeks during last season. Accounted for 303 yards in the 6AII No. 1 Roughers’ 43-20 loss to 5A No. 1 Carl Albert. This season, has completed 37-of-58 passes for 836 yards and six TDs, plus has 23 carries for 166 yards and a TD. Career totals: 348-of-566, 6,079 yards, 65 TDs.